It hasn't crossed my mind within this three-fourth month break' - LA Lakers star Anthony Davis on his impending free agency

The LA Lakers are one of the strongest contenders for the NBA championship. Once the competition begins in the NBA bubble on July 31st, the LeBron James and Anthony Davis led LA Lakers will be looking overcome challenges from their city rivals LA Clippers and eastern conference giants Milwaukee Bucks. Like the LA Lakers, both these teams are decked up with NBA All-stars like Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetekoumpo.

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis speaks to the media

Former New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis has been a revelation for the LA Lakers this season. He has formed a formidable partnership with LeBron James. Anthony Davis had a media session with NBA reporters today. He was asked about his plans to resign with the LA Lakers next season. He responded by saying ”

Actually I wasn’t, I was more focussed on what the NBA is going to do this season. And no, this thought didn’t cross my mind during this 3 month-4 month break.

He was also asked whether he faces any difference in the intensity of his game when he is playing in the regular season as opposed to the playoffs. He answered

Obviously you have to raise your level somewhat. Everybody’s level raises in the postseason, and for me I just try to take it up a notch. (But) I don’t think there’s a big discrepancy.

AD’s career regular season averages (521 games): 24.0 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.4 bpg, 1.4 spg, 51.7% FG’s, 80.1% FT's; AD’s postseason averages (13 games): 30.5 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 2.5 bpg, 1.8 spg, 52.6% FG’s, 85.0% FT’s. https://t.co/DsLIOZjuRl — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 21, 2020

AD was also asked about his teammate LeBron James’s chance to win the MVP award. Anthony Davis replied by saying

The things he’s doing at his age. He’s playing probably one of his best years. Top team in the West. The things he’s able to do on the floor … especially when people were saying he was washed."

Anthony Davis is widely regarded as the best ‘option 2’ in the NBA. His defensive prowess is well known and he also provided valuable output on offense. In the pandemic hit 2019/20 season, he has scored 26.7 points per game and grabbed 9.4 rebounds. Opponent bigs have had trouble guarding him in the paint and he has also improved his 3 point shooting to provide an extra man on the perimeter.

This is a great chance for the LA Lakers to raise banner number 17 at the Staples centre. LeBron James remarkable form which has seen him make an MVP push and Anthony Davis’s defensive solidity means they will be a tough nut to crack come NBA playoffs time. Other LA Lakers players like Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma will also be looking to make a difference for their team in crunch time.

