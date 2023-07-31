“It makes me so sad”: Fans call out NBA pundits for not supporting the WNBA enough

Fans of the WNBA have fought for years for more coverage. The main networks have boosted their coverage. ESPN and CBS hold television rights. The league is more hyped than ever before.

However, fans of the league and those associated with the WNBA still struggle to fight against sexist commentary. Many who cover the league are bombarded on Twitter and other social media by sports fans.

Some want more coverage beyond just broadcasting the games. They want the debate shows and NBA pundits to discuss the WNBA more often on their platforms. The WNBA occupies a space during a quiet time in the sports calendar. They play during the NBA offseason and are often the only live sport going on a summer day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their main competition in North America is baseball in the summer. The baseball season is slow in the summer as well and does not heat up until September.

WNBA fans are tired of the fight. Check out some of their recent reactions as they fight to promote their league.

💜 @thefutxre @prettycan4 You can rarely have a real conversation about the WNBA on any app cause all the comments are so disrespectful it makes me so sad.

Can ♓️💫 @prettycan4 I want ESPN/Sportscenter to support the WNBA but I wish they can filter the comments cause they’re so nasty for no reason.

🖤🌤️🥀Drew🥀🌤️🖤 @drew__lh @prettycan4 Thank youuuuu. I HATE HATE HATE looking at the comments they’re always gross and rude.

Nick @NickTheQuick224 @prettycan4 The sad part is sometimes it seems like ESPN is baiting those comments for engagement

struttin12 @struttin121 @prettycan4 s’times it’s better to watch w the sound muted. the attempts at witty come across as juvenile, jealous n insulting.

What is happening in the WNBA now?

Most WNBA teams have played around 25 games so far this season. The regular season is 40 games long before the top eight teams move on to the WNBA playoffs.

The Las Vegas Aces have dominated the league this season. They are 23-2 and atop the standings. Their offense is nearly unstoppable.

They have four players averaging at least double-figures in scoring. When fully healthy, the Aces can overmatch anyone in the league and may be on their way to another title.

The New York Liberty have had a great season as well. They are second in the standings at 19-6. They have stars in Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. They may have enough talent to give the Aces a good run if they matchup in the WNBA Finals.

The league has more talent and is deeper than ever. Five different players are averaging at least 20 points per game. They are led by Jewell Loyd with 24.3 ppg for the Seattle Storm. Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale and A’ja Wilson round out the scoring top five.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)