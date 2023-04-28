"It opened up a lane for him"- Rob Pelinka says the LA Lakers trade moves helped Austin Reaves to up his game to the next level

Austin Reaves has worked his way into the starting lineup and is on a tear. Reaves has had double-digit points in every playoff game so far. He scored 23 points twice in the series. Once in the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-111 overtime win in Game 4 and in a dramatic Game 1 win.

He averaged 19.8 points per game on 58.0% shooting during the final 11 regular-season games for the Lakers. He was also 46% from three and 90% from the free-throw line during that stretch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How did Lakers management help Austin Reaves?

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo AUSTIN REAVES DROPPED DESMOND BANE INTO A DIFFERENT DIMENSION!!! AUSTIN REAVES DROPPED DESMOND BANE INTO A DIFFERENT DIMENSION!!! 😭😭😳 https://t.co/XYOQXjhJNB

The Lakers dramatically changed their roster at the trade deadline. They struggled and held a 25-31 record before the trade. LA dealt Russell Westbrook in a three-team trade and received D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. The Lakers also made deals for Mo Bamba and Rui Hachimura.

The Lakers went 18-8 since the trade. Reaves was a huge part of that improvement. He was also the team’s leading scorer in two games during that stretch. He got a ton of opportunities with the restructured roster and saw more time due to injuries to James, Davis and Russell.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said the team’s moves were perfect for Austin Reaves to blossom.

"The trade deadline isn't always what you bring in. It opened up a lane for him to really get on ball a little bit more and kind of show some of the skills that might have been dormant when there were other players playing,” said Pelinka.

Reaves and how he fit in the offense was even considered when Pelinka and the front office were targeting players in the trade market.

"[It was] definitely a consideration around Austin and how do we free up more -- both time for him and then ability to make plays with the ball in his hand. Because the analytics show, he's highly effective,” said Pelinka

Austin Reaves could be in line for a big pay raise this offseason. He will be a free agent unless the Lakers offer him a $2.2 million qualifying deal. They can also offer him a $11.4 million first-year salary since they hold his Bird rights. The Lakers can offer him more than any other team. The deal would have to be for at least two years.

Poll : 0 votes