“It’s the 2020s version of Bird-Magic, and it’s not just Black-white, East-West” - Nick Wright says Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic will define the NBA in the 2020s, believes Giannis will end up top 10 all-time

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks and Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks are both on the verge of advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Milwaukee holds a 3-1 edge against the undermanned Chicago Bulls while Dallas leads a tight contest 3-2 with the Utah Jazz.

Milwaukee hosted Chicago on Wednesday night. Dallas visits Utah on Thursday night.

Both superstars have been impressive in the playoffs and could eventually meet in the NBA Finals, if not this year, but in the next few years.

On the "Dan Patrick Show," Nick Wright of "First Things First" talked about the “Greek Freak” and “Luka Magic’s” potential future rivalry.

“I think that for the next eight years in the NBA, it’s Giannis and Luka and it’s the 2020s version of Bird-Magic and it’s not just Black-white, East-West.”

The veteran sports analyst was referring to the iconic Larry Bird versus Magic Johnson rivalry that defined the NBA in the 1980s. The enmity between two of the biggest players playing for two of the NBA’s most storied franchises saved the league from possible disintegration.

Bird and Magic’s battles were portrayed as the battle between Black and white and East Coast versus West Coast. Antetokounmo and Doncic have the potential to be bigger than that because of their massive international followings.

"That game is the one that all time, greatest favorite for me because the odds and playing against Larry Bird. ... That's my favorite championship of all time." Magic Johnson says the 1979 men's NCAA Championship against Indiana State was his favorite title win in his career

Antetokounmpo and Doncic, however, will have to start their championship battles as early as possible. Unlike Bird and Magic, who were intertwined since college in 1979, there just seems to be no animosity between Antetokounmpo and Doncic and their teams.

The Bucks’ franchise player is five years older than the Mavs’ cornerstone, so if their rivalry has to be at its best, it has to come sooner. Antetokounmpo is already a proven winner, having led Milwaukee to last season's title.

Doncic, on the other hand, hasn’t won a playoff series in his career after the Mavericks were eliminated by the LA Clippers in the last two postseasons. That may soon change if Dallas can play to its potential.

Nick Wright is predicting Giannis Antetokounmpo to barge into the top 10 best players of all-time list

The Greek Freak's career accomplishements are already staggering. [Photo: Twitter]

At just 27 years old, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s resume is dazzling. He’s already been MVP twice and the Defensive Player of the Year. Milwaukee’s first title since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robinson won it for the franchise half a century ago, while Antetokounmpo won last season's title and Finals MVP as well.

Antetokounmpo is one of the favorites to win the MVP award this season and will be a perennial candidate for the next five years or so. If he manages to drag the Bucks to another title this season, he could be on the cusp of what Nick Wright predicted:

“I do think he’s gonna pass Kobe (Bryant) and (Tim) Duncan and Bird. I think he’s gonna win this year. He’s unbelievable.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo took time to reflect on his journey.



How did a skinny, unknown 18-year-old from Greece turn into one of the NBA's all-time great players in just eight-plus seasons? Giannis Antetokounmpo took time to reflect on his journey.

That’s no small feat as Bryant, Duncan and Bird are legendary not just for their accomplishments but for their impact on the league. Ironically enough, a rivalry with Luka Doncic, which will solidify Antetokounmpo’s body of work, could be the last ingredient to push him to the top 10 all-time.

