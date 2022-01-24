"It's 50-50 whether these Lakers are going to win that game" - Skip Bayless on how LeBron James' form in year 19 isn't enough to inspire faith in LA Lakers, even against weaker sides

Coming into the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron James and the LA Lakers were among the favorites to win the the title. But after 46 games, things look rather bleak as the Lakers have struggled to win consistently and the light at the end of the tunnel seems dim.

The Lakers suffered back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns during their first two encounters earlier in the season. They have found it difficult to constantly play at a high level and have only been able to record a winning streak of four games. They have, however, sustained a 5-game losing streak by dropping games to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets in close succession.

ESPN @espn LEBRON REVERSE OOP LEBRON REVERSE OOP 😤 https://t.co/t69KHKzFZY

With their fans losing faith in the team, each game the Lakers play now is looked upon with doubt that they will be able to come out victorious. Skip Bayless confirmed this on his show, stating that even matchups against weaker teams like the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic bear no guarantees.

"The way it's going for these Lakers this year with LeBron in year 19, even if its Sacramento or Orlando, it's 50-50 whether these lakers are going to win that game."

Despite LeBron James playing exceptionally well, the Lakers continue to remain unstable, providing little or no help for their superstar. Although the Lakers won both games against the Orlando Magic, they have only been able to secure two wins against the Kings in four meetings this season.

LA Lakers continue to struggle despite LeBron James' top form

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during a 111-104 Indiana Pacers win at Crypto.com Arena on January 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers continue to hover around .500, recording 23 wins in 46 games played. They currently rank 7th in the NBA Western Conference, claiming the spot after a win against the Orlando Magic in their last outing. LeBron James has continued to play at the highest level without any dip in form or quality, despite being 37 years of age and playing in his 19th season.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



The only other Lakers to do this are Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Elgin Baylor. ( LeBron James has scored 25+ points in 16 straight games.The only other Lakers to do this are Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Elgin Baylor. ( @EliasSports LeBron James has scored 25+ points in 16 straight games. The only other Lakers to do this are Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Elgin Baylor. (@EliasSports) https://t.co/grr5iwtXPY

Out of his 34 appearances, James has posted 30+ points in 20 games, the most by any player in the league. He leads the Lakers in points, field goals, 3-pointers, free-throws and steals while ranking second in the league in scoring behind Kevin Durant. The Lakers have failed to make any headway as they continue to play with a lack of effort and terrible defense.

Also Read Article Continues below

They hope to build some momentum when they go on the road to take on the Miami Heat. Their run in the second half of the season will determine whether or not they will make it to the playoffs this year.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra