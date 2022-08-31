"It’s a priority of the Laker brand that he retires a Laker" - Jeanie Buss believes LeBron James’ two-year extension is a vote of confidence from the superstar

LeBron James supposedly signed a two-year extension with the LA Lakers because of his family and ever-growing business. Only a few were convinced he would stay because he believed he could add at least another title to his GOAT resume.

Jeanie Buss, on “The Athletic’s NBA Show,” opened up on her thoughts about the extension, particularly the reason behind James’ signing:

“It is a big vote of confidence when LeBron James signs a two-year extension when he had many months to do so. It was a priority to us, it’s a priority of the Laker brand that he retires a Laker."

"We’ll enjoy watching him as he approaches becoming the all-time leading scorer in history…Whatever our private conversations are, he showed his faith in us by signing that extension.”

“I’m not surprised LeBron signed the extension but I believe Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss ensured LeBron they’re going to make this a winning situation.” @ShannonSharpe on LeBron James signing 2-yr/$97M extension with Lakers:“I’m not surprised LeBron signed the extension but I believe Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss ensured LeBron they’re going to make this a winning situation.” .@ShannonSharpe on LeBron James signing 2-yr/$97M extension with Lakers:“I’m not surprised LeBron signed the extension but I believe Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss ensured LeBron they’re going to make this a winning situation.” https://t.co/sJcJaBmxvU

How the LA Lakers will repay that faith will be seen in the next few weeks heading into trading camp. The team has already made several significant changes to have a much better campaign next season.

The Lakers’ co-owner specifically mentioned the hiring of Darvin Ham as a big step in making LeBron James’ extension worth it. Ham will be replacing Frank Vogel, who led the team to the 2020 NBA championship.

caught up with new Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James' extension "You only get so many players [like him]... He's a once in a lifetime type player that's gonna be mentioned with the greats and mentioned as *the* greatest." @TomerAzarly caught up with new Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James' extension "You only get so many players [like him]... He's a once in a lifetime type player that's gonna be mentioned with the greats and mentioned as *the* greatest."@TomerAzarly caught up with new Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James' extension 💰 https://t.co/HnN1XOajwr

Ham brings a confidence-boosting and calming presence that could help the LA Lakers attain their goals. “King James” warmly welcomed the team’s new shot-caller and expressed his excitement unequivocally to work with the former NBA veteran.

Jeanie Buss’ Lakers will also have a retooled supporting cast around LeBron James that’s heavy on youth. Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant and Juan Toscano-Anderson are young players in the roster who are hoping to prove themselves.

Last season’s team often looked lethargic and was consistently outhustled. Even LeBron James was criticized for playing half-heartedly on defense. LA expects that the infusion of youth will help solve those issues.

Jeanie Buss could give LeBron James a deeper and more fitting cast of role players

The LA Lakers have finally made the most significant move of their offseason yet. They traded the promising Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson for Patrick Beverley. The former Utah Jazz guard is seen by many to be the perfect fit around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Beverley’s defense, outside shooting, leadership and locker room presence will be invaluable. He’s one of the biggest reasons why LA’s defense could be prominently better than what they showed last season.

“Pat Bev” previously claimed on ESPN that the LA Lakers could have made the conference finals had he been playing alongside James last season. He will have the perfect opportunity to prove just that next season.

If reports are to be believed, then LA isn’t done making moves yet. They could parlay Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks for depth, versatility and better fit. The Indiana Pacers’ Buddy Hield and Myles Turner have been the names consistently linked to the Lakers.

“King James” NBA career is on its last few legs. The Lakers have promised to give his legacy a boost by doing whatever they can to help him win a championship. They are now on the clock to repay the four-time MVP’s vote of confidence.

