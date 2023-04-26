“It’s almost like being with a friend who unjustly starts a fight" - Rapper Too Short reflects on Draymond Green's antics

Draymond Green is a polarizing figure. He is known for his on-court antics and bombastic trash talk. He was recently ejected from a game and subsequently suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis.

Green has a long history of scuffles in games and being unafraid to speak his mind on a microphone. He was famously suspended for one game during the 2016 NBA Finals when he kicked LeBron James in the groin area.

Rapper Too Short, a Golden State Warriors fan, was supportive of Green and offered an optimistic outlook on Green’s behavior on Michelle Beadle’s show, "Run it Back," on FanDuel TV.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s almost like being with a friend who unjustly starts a fight while you’re with him. And you’re like, 'Do I help this guy fight?' Because he is way in the wrong,” Too Short laughed. “I think Warrior fans decided we get a lot. Whatever Draymond does negative, we get a lot more on the positive side. As fans we see the positive, opponents gravitate toward the negative stuff."

Do Draymond Green’s fans support his antics?

The Warriors fan base still supports Green despite his flare-ups and smack talk. When Green entered the game off the bench in Game 4, the Warriors' home arena erupted with massive cheers to welcome him back on the floor.

Green is easily disliked by other fans. He was seen screaming at Sacramento Kings fans for minutes after being ejected from the game earlier in the series.

NBA @NBA



Look back at some of his best defensive moments ahead of Warriors/Kings Game 5.



10 PM ET on TNT Draymond Green has been a force defensively his entire career, especially in the postseason.Look back at some of his best defensive moments ahead of Warriors/Kings Game 5.10 PM ET on TNT Draymond Green has been a force defensively his entire career, especially in the postseason.Look back at some of his best defensive moments ahead of Warriors/Kings Game 5.📺 10 PM ET on TNT https://t.co/QApcLJ56Gl

Too Short said even his friends remind him of how annoying Green can be. He recently received a message from his friend who cheers for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“My friend texted me the other day for no apparent reason: ‘I still hate Draymond,'” Too Short said.

Green, of course, is extremely valuable and tolerated by the Warriors because of his defensive presence and basketball IQ. He had 10 rebounds, two steals and seven assists in the Warriors' 126-125 Game 4 Western Conference playoff win on Sunday.

Green also faced controversy before the season when he punched his teammate Jordan Poole in the face during practice. He was not suspended for the act, but he was fined by the team.

Poll : 0 votes