"It's centered around respect" - Jaylen Brown on his relationship with Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics fans are looking forward to the 2021-22 NBA season as they watch their team compete for the chance to win their 18th championship. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will lead the team once again as their partnership has borne fruit in the past.

Jaylen Brown, who was unavailable for the Boston Celtics during the NBA playoffs due to a wrist injury, has made a full recovery and will be available for the new season. When asked about his relationship with Jayson Tatum, he said:

"It's definitely grown a lot. I think it's centered around respect. I think there's a respect there. Jayson respects my work ethic and I respect his. We both put a lot into this game regardless of what I do off the court or what people think I do off the court. I put everything, my heart and soul into this game. So, I think our relationship is built off respect. I respect Jayson and he is one of the best players in this game, regardless of 25, under or over. I think he can be one of the best players when it's all said and done. I think the same about myself. So, I think respect is what the relationship is centered around."

Boston Celtics @celtics Jaylen Brown says his relationship with Jayson Tatum is “built around respect."



"We started our careers together, we won a lot of games here in Boston together at an early age … He’s a guy I trust out there to make plays. And I know he trusts me out there as well.” Jaylen Brown says his relationship with Jayson Tatum is “built around respect."



"We started our careers together, we won a lot of games here in Boston together at an early age … He’s a guy I trust out there to make plays. And I know he trusts me out there as well.”

For a chance to have a deep playoff run, the Boston Celtics need both players to be at their best. It will be all the more productive, seeing as they respect and trust each other to get buckets. Who knows what could have been if he was available in the 2021 playoffs first-round bout against the Brooklyn Nets?

How does their relationship benefit the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics have undergone a major restructuring, starting with significant changes in the front office. Brad Stevens took over as president of basketball operations, with his first task being to find a suitable replacement as head coach.

Not many can question the Boston Celtics for choosing Ime Udoka as their next head coach, as the upsides outweigh the downside - him being a rookie head coach. While he upholds the defense-first mindset like Stevens, he demands a more aggressive approach from his players offensively.

Basketball is still a team sport that is centered around trust; trust that every player on the court is on the same page and willing to win at all cost. Given the changes in the offseason and with the Boston Celtics looking to build around Tatum and Brown, it is an absolute delight to hear that both players admire and respect each other.

Max Lederman @Max_Lederman The Celtics are 10-1 all-time when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score 25+ points The Celtics are 10-1 all-time when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score 25+ points

Also Read

The Boston Celtics have benefited from their partnership in the last couple of years following Kyrie Irving's departure. In the 2020 NBA playoffs, they led the team in the sweep of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round before defeating the defending champions (Toronto Raptors) in seven games in Round 2. Unfortunately, they fell to the Miami Heat in the conference finals.

A deep playoff run for the Boston Celtics lies in the performances of Tatum and Brown. With tip-offs under a month away, we will get to see both players on the court once again in no time.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar