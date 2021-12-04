"It's clearly the 3-point shot" - JJ Redick makes it known what Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing as a player, however commends his willingness to take shots

The Milwaukee Bucks have started to gain some serious momentum with their play as of late during the 2021-22 NBA season. After a slow start to the year which saw the Bucks deal with a number of injuries, the Bucks finally have a healthy roster and have been climbing up the standings in the Eastern Conference. One of the main reasons why has been the continued sensational play of Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After winning the NBA Championship and Finals MVP last year, many wondered if Giannis Antetokounmpo could take another step forward when it came to his dominance on the basketball court. So far this year Giannis hasn't missed a beat, as he's been producing terrifying numbers on a nightly basis. During a podcast episode of The Old Man & The Three, former NBA player and current NBA analyst JJ Redick answered a question regarding what the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is missing from his game to become a more complete all-around weapon.

"I don't think he needs to add a consistent mid-range jumper. It's clearly the 3-point shot, I think it will open up so much...the fact that he's willing to take the shots is a huge thing as well."

There's no denying that Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most dangerous players in the entire NBA. The 26-year-old saw his game take off to another level during last year's NBA Finals, and he continues to be a force against opposing teams on a nightly basis. Redick continues to bring up great points as the only part of Giannis' game that is preventing him from being a completely dominant all-around player is his three-point shot.

It has taken steps forward each and every year, and although Giannis is currently only shooting 27.6% from downtown, he continues to show signs that he can hurt opposing teams with his outside shooting. For a player with Giannis' skills, it doesn't take much for him to become a nightmare for opposing defenses. While the superstar forward won't be known for his ability as an outside shooter, he's still shown the ability to make long distance shots and make defenses respect his shooting from all over the floor.

🎥: Giannis posted his second game with 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.No other player in the NBA has a 40/10/5 game this season.🎥: @SociosHoops Giannis posted his second game with 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists. No other player in the NBA has a 40/10/5 game this season. 🎥: @SociosHoops https://t.co/hkxJYiQXmp

After struggling out of the gate this year, the Bucks have suddenly found themselves moving up the ranks in the Eastern Conference quickly. The team has won eight of their last 10 games, and finds itself at 14-9 for the season. So far this year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.

