"It's not about the conversations that are going on outside" - LeBron James emphasizes on the need to stay focused as the LA Lakers pick up an important win against the Nets

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James continued to stun critics as he showcased his spectacular form and led the Lakers to a 106-96 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Putting on yet another amazing display, the 37-year old superstar contributed in every way as he helped the Lakers improve to .500 for the season again. In conversation with Chris B. Haynes of TNT after the game, LeBron James gave an insight into his current zone and form.

"The game is won between the four lines. It's not about the conversations that are going on outside. It's about putting on your hard hat and putting the work in on the floor and trying to make it happen, you know."

"You're going to have some good days, you're going to have some bad days. But if you stay even keel, you stay ten tails down, and just keep it pushing forward then you're going to give yourself an opportunity to be successful."

"I've just been in a great zone lately and, like I said the other day, I don't plan on leaving it. I just love this game."

LeBron James leads the LA Lakers to a win on the back of a 33-point outing. Shooting a highly efficient 14-21 from the floor, LeBron also recorded seven rebounds and six steals along with three steals and two blocks for the game.

Playing an active role on both sides of the floor, James continues to be a dominant force as the Purple and Gold attempt to make a midseason run to improve upon their standing in the West.

LeBron James' streak of brilliance

LeBron James goes up for a dunk on the fastbreak

LeBron James had himself a night against the Brooklyn Nets. While also seeing the return of running mate Anthony Davis, LeBron put his ability to take over games on full display at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

As the Lakers find themselves at .500 on the season again, their success has to be credited to LeBron James and his effort on the court. Playing multiple positions and taking on a massive workload to support the team, James has been nothing short of phenomenal over the course of the last few games.

With an average of 30 points per game on 50.2% shooting from the field in his last 10 games, the 37-year old superstar also registers an average of 29 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.

Playing an active role on the defensive end as well, James managed to conserve his stamina wisely and distributed it in bursts to manufacture runs for the LA Lakers.

The Purple and Gold have been subject to a lot of scrutiny and internal strife as the team sees trade rumors surrounding Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker gather momentum.

But the Lakers superstar seems determined to bring this team to its promised land yet again. Putting up awe-inducing performances on a nightly basis, the Lakers will hope that James continues to play at this high level.

