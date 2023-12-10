"It's up for debate": LeBron James tosses flu game verdict in the air as he celebrates Austin Reaves' 28-point night

The LA Lakers made history by winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament and Austin Reaves played a huge role in making it happen. However, his status prior to the game was a cause for some concern and a few jokes from fans who are well-versed in the league's rich history.

Just before tip-off, it was reported that Reaves was feeling under the weather but will still be available to suit up against the Indiana Pacers in the tournament's Finals.

The Lakers' guards' condition was reported by Shams Charania and many fans immediately made jokes about how Reaves' flu game was about to happen, likening him to Michael Jordan, who played with the flu during Game five of the 1997 NBA Finals.

Austin Reaves started the game from the bench which added an element of excitement for those who were waiting for his performance and he would not disappoint.

As soon as he stepped onto the court, it was clear that his illness would not hold him back. He served as a sparkplug for his team, kicking the offense into higher gear and scoring bucket after bucket at the Indiana Pacers' expense. His contribution helped the Lakers come away with a blowout 123-109 win.

After the game, the media came to talk to Reaves. However, as he answered questions, LeBron James kept interrupting in the background with hilarious comments.

"Who had the better flu game?" LeBron can be heard yelling. "[Austin Reaves] or [Michael Jordan]? It's up for debate!"

Reaves simply laughed it off and said, "I'm gonna let LeBron keep talking and I'm going to continue talking about the game."

Taking a look at Austin Reaves stats in the In-Season Tournament Final

Reaves started the game from the bench as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince started the game off for the Lakers. He made his first appearance mid-way through the first quarter and he did not disappoint his team or his fans.

In the first period, he put up seven quick points on 2-of-3 shooting and 3-of-4 from the free throw line with just under five minutes of playing time. In the second quarter, Reaves picked up the pace as he torched the Pacers defense for 15 points (5-of-6 shooting). By halftime, he already had 22.

He had a quiet second half, scoring only six points but his impact in the first quarter carried over as his team had the momentum. Anthony Davis took over for the Lakers, eventually finishing the night with 41 points, 20 rebounds, and four blocks while LeBron James added 24 points and eleven rebounds.