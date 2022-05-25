“It’s easier to get a gun than it is baby formula” - Golden State Warriors guard gives a damning quote in the wake of Texas school shooting occurrence

The Golden State Warriors were scheduled to take on the Dallas Mavericks in a decisive Game 4 on Tuesday night, which would've either seen the Warriors proceed to the NBA Finals following a sweep or seen the Mavericks pick up a victory.

However, the news that made the headlines was not quite what was expected. A terrible situation that occured out of Texas, left not only the United States but also the entire world shook.

Speaking to the media post-game, following the Warriors' Game 4 loss, guard Damion Lee reflected on the mass shooting, which left 21 people dead.

Lee stated:

“It’s easier to get a gun than it is baby formula.”

A mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday. The massacre began at 11:32 a.m. CDT, police said. The shooter opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom, a parent said, sending the children fleeing for their lives.

Gun control and violence have been a large burden to deal with in the United States of America for the better part of three decades. Yet, no laws or regulations have been put in place to render it impossible for such heinous crimes to take place.

Speaking on the disaster, a large number of athletes and sports personalities have taken to social media to express their heartfelt condolences, along with sharing their thoughts, including LeBron James, James Harden, and Stephen Curry.

However, it was Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr who has grabbed the headlines around the globe for his sincere and passionate plea, which was directed at US lawmakers to bring into effect, immediate change. Kerr's heartfelt speech has since echoed through everyone's minds.

Footage of the five-time NBA champion's address can be viewed below.

The shooting isn't the first and neither will it be the last, provided effective change isn't brought in immediately. The United States ranks first among countries with regards to the number of deaths occurring as a result of gun violence.

Matter of fact, the US also ranks first with regard to the number of incidents that have occurred in affiliation with school shootings. By a large margin that, too.

The change has to be initiated.

Golden State Warriors 2021/2022 campaign

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

The Warriors undoubtedly have one of the best franchises in all sports. The organization has seen vital success over the past decade and are, once again, headed down the same path.

Following substantial victories over the Denver Nuggets in the first round and the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semi-finals, the Golden State Warriors, once again, have an opportunity to grace the NBA finals.

This reincarnation has been delightful to witness, and from the looks of it, has the potential to get even better if looked after appropriately.

