“It’s too easy for him”- Nuggets fans rave about Nikola Jokic who drops another triple-double in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic had a very strong NBA Finals debut on Thursday as the Denver Nuggets cruised to a 104-93 Game 1 win over the Miami Heat. Jokic recorded his ninth triple-double of the playoffs with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists on 66.7% shooting. Meanwhile, the Nuggets led by as many as 24 points while the Heat never led by more than one.
Following the relatively easy win, fans took to Twitter to rave about how effortless the game looked for Jokic:
“It’s too easy for him,” one fan said.
Meanwhile, others proclaimed Jokic Jokic "inarguably the best player in the league."
“There is no question, he’s inarguably the best player in the league. No flaws offensively in his game. He’s the most advanced big man in our game today and maybe all time. His weaknesses can’t be abused, this is his league. I’m no longer denying it,” one fan said.
“He's the best player in the league currently. If you think differently, YDKB. Nuggets in four,” another said.
Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Nikola Jokic’s triple-double in Game 1 of the NBA Finals:
Nikola Jokic on the Denver Nuggets’ Game 1 win over Miami
Following the Denver Nuggets’ Game 1 finals win over Miami, Nikola Jokic was asked how the Nuggets were able to stay so sharp. This comes as Denver’s last playoff game came on May 22. Jokic said that they were respectful towards the "fight and grit" of Miami and prepared the game accordingly.
“You know, we respect that team a lot,” Jokic said.
“They fight and have grit, and we just wanted to get the first punch. Their first three rounds, they won their first game when they traveled and played on the road, and we didn’t want that to happen (to us). I think we did a good job. To hold that team to 93 points, I think it’s a really good job.”
Jokic was also asked how he was able to dominate the first three quarters of the game while only taking five shots. Jokic said that he was just doing whatever he could to help his team win:
“Right now, the most important thing is to win the game,” Jokic said.
“I’m trying to win the game in any possible way. I don’t need to shoot and I know I don’t need to score to affect the game, and I think I did a good job today.”
Game 2 of the NBA Finals will take place on Sunday in Denver.