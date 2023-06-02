“It’s too easy for him”- Nuggets fans rave about Nikola Jokic who drops another triple-double in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic had a very strong NBA Finals debut on Thursday as the Denver Nuggets cruised to a 104-93 Game 1 win over the Miami Heat. Jokic recorded his ninth triple-double of the playoffs with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists on 66.7% shooting. Meanwhile, the Nuggets led by as many as 24 points while the Heat never led by more than one.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport ‍ Jokic stats in his NBA Finals debut Jokic stats in his NBA Finals debut 😮‍💨 https://t.co/iaNO3mieEG

Following the relatively easy win, fans took to Twitter to rave about how effortless the game looked for Jokic:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s too easy for him,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, others proclaimed Jokic Jokic "inarguably the best player in the league."

“There is no question, he’s inarguably the best player in the league. No flaws offensively in his game. He’s the most advanced big man in our game today and maybe all time. His weaknesses can’t be abused, this is his league. I’m no longer denying it,” one fan said.

Peter Osei @PrincePeterOFC @BleacherReport There is no question, he’s inarguably the best Player in the League. No flaws offensively in his game. He’s the most advanced big men in our Game today and maybe all time. He’s weaknesses can’t be abused, this is his league. I’m no longer denying it. @BleacherReport There is no question, he’s inarguably the best Player in the League. No flaws offensively in his game. He’s the most advanced big men in our Game today and maybe all time. He’s weaknesses can’t be abused, this is his league. I’m no longer denying it.

“He's the best player in the league currently. If you think differently, YDKB. Nuggets in four,” another said.

kal @estKaldon @BleacherReport He's the best player in the league currently. If you think differently, YDKB. Nuggets in four. @BleacherReport He's the best player in the league currently. If you think differently, YDKB. Nuggets in four.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Nikola Jokic’s triple-double in Game 1 of the NBA Finals:

Odilon @Odilon83885756 @BleacherReport I can’t believe people ever compared Embiid to jokic @BleacherReport I can’t believe people ever compared Embiid to jokic 😭

PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark @BleacherReport Top 5 center all time. Argue with your mom @BleacherReport Top 5 center all time. Argue with your mom

Elzey @MarkElzey @Odilon83885756 @BleacherReport People like Perkins made it about race is why. He was always the better player. Embiid dodged playing in Denver twice. @Odilon83885756 @BleacherReport People like Perkins made it about race is why. He was always the better player. Embiid dodged playing in Denver twice.

Buzz @ItsBuzzOfficial @BleacherReport Only 3 or 4 more NBA games left this season @BleacherReport Only 3 or 4 more NBA games left this season

SMH24 @smh24yt__ @BleacherReport James Butler’s daddy had a magnificent game!! Can’t wait for James Jr. to be sent home next week on Friday!!!! @BleacherReport James Butler’s daddy had a magnificent game!! Can’t wait for James Jr. to be sent home next week on Friday!!!!

Mahomeboy Russ @Home_Brodie @BleacherReport I blame the Celtics for handing Denver their first ever ring smh @BleacherReport I blame the Celtics for handing Denver their first ever ring smh

JUST🧊ICE @ghostdog_m @BleacherReport I know it's game 1 but we might have to get our @BleacherReport I know it's game 1 but we might have to get our https://t.co/TptA3lEawP

Nikola Jokic on the Denver Nuggets’ Game 1 win over Miami

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic

Following the Denver Nuggets’ Game 1 finals win over Miami, Nikola Jokic was asked how the Nuggets were able to stay so sharp. This comes as Denver’s last playoff game came on May 22. Jokic said that they were respectful towards the "fight and grit" of Miami and prepared the game accordingly.

“You know, we respect that team a lot,” Jokic said.

“They fight and have grit, and we just wanted to get the first punch. Their first three rounds, they won their first game when they traveled and played on the road, and we didn’t want that to happen (to us). I think we did a good job. To hold that team to 93 points, I think it’s a really good job.”

Jokic was also asked how he was able to dominate the first three quarters of the game while only taking five shots. Jokic said that he was just doing whatever he could to help his team win:

“Right now, the most important thing is to win the game,” Jokic said.

“I’m trying to win the game in any possible way. I don’t need to shoot and I know I don’t need to score to affect the game, and I think I did a good job today.”

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will take place on Sunday in Denver.

Poll : 0 votes