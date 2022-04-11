"It's going to be an all-out battle" - Kyrie Irving not scared of facing former side Cleveland Cavaliers in the Play-In tournament

The regular season came to an end last night, with Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets finishing the season as the 7th seed in the NBA Eastern Conference. The franchise finished 4th in the Atlantic Division, posting a 44-38 record and a win-loss percentage of 53.7.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Milwaukee Bucks had them tied with the Nets, winning 44 games and suffering 38 losses. But the Nets have the advantage, having gotten the better of the Cavs in their head-to-head this season. Both teams met four times and the Cavs were only able to claim a victory, leaving the Nets with three wins.

With both the teams placing 7th and 8th respectively in the East, they will be pitted against themselves in the Play-In tournament come Tuesday to ascertain who takes on the 2nd seed, the Boston Celtics in the playoffs first-round. According to the NBA Play-in rules, the loser of the match-up will take on the winner from the 9th and 10th seed game on Wednesday.

Reacting to the play-in tournament match-up against his former side, Kyrie Irving has described the game as "an all-out battle." He also stated that the game was something to look forward to as they intend to learn from their last outing together and make the necessary adjustments ahead of Tuesday.

"Let's get it on," Kyrie responded. "This is a special time of the year, going against a team such as the Cavaliers is something to look forward to. It's something to really go home and think about all the possessions that happened the other night and learn from them. Take what you can into Tuesday, because they're gonna make adjustments, we are gonna make adjustments. And it's gonna be an all-out battle."

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points to secure the Brooklyn Nets victory over the Indiana Pacers

Head coach Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets talks with Kyrie Irving #11 during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 08, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Indiana Pacers for their final game of the season at the Barclays Center. The game ended with the Nets claiming victory with an 8-point margin. With their win last night, the Nets have swept the Pacers in every encounter all season.

Kyrie Irving was good for 35 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, having been fielded for 40 minutes. He shot for 75% from the field, netting 15 out of 20 attempts and 66.7% from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant posted his 4th triple-doubles of the season, recording 20 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists.

Bruce Brown recorded 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, while Andre Drummond was good for 20 points and 13 rebounds. The win against the Pacers became their fourth consecutive win, a perfect end to their season.

