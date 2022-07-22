“It’s only going to get uglier, way to go” - Skip Bayless says LeBron James is stuck with Russell Westbrook whether he likes it or not

There have been reports of LeBron James unwilling to play another season with Russell Westbrook. However, analyst Skip Bayless believes James is stuck with Russ even if he does not like it.

Westbrook performed below expectations last season, with his presence not being much help. The LA Lakers finished 16 games under .500 and missed the playoffs.

There have been several attempts to move Westbrook, but no team is willing to take on his huge contract. The all-time triple-double leader recently opted into his $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season. That decision is the primary reason the All-Star guard has parted ways with his agent of 14 years.

Foucher cited "irreconcilable differences" between the two, in addition to not having "full alignment" on Russ remaining with the Lakers through his contract year Russell Westbrook is parting ways with his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman after 14 years together, per @wojespn Foucher cited "irreconcilable differences" between the two, in addition to not having "full alignment" on Russ remaining with the Lakers through his contract year Russell Westbrook is parting ways with his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman after 14 years together, per @wojespn Foucher cited "irreconcilable differences" between the two, in addition to not having "full alignment" on Russ remaining with the Lakers through his contract year https://t.co/rGh47YWeYc

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless said he believes things will get uglier as the days go by, and also said James is stuck.

"In the end, I don't see any way out from under Russ, and whether LeBron likes it or not, and he clearly does not like it, stuck, stuck. Gotta figure it back out. And as The Athletic beat writer concluded, it's only going to get uglier. Way to go."

The Lakers have been in contact with the Brooklyn Nets discussing a Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade. The Purple and Gold reportedly presented a sign-and-trade deal to the Nets, but they refused.

The Lakers are exploring trade options but are unwilling to give up several picks to seal the deal.

The Athletic’s REPORT: The Lakers have reportedly been reluctant to include a second 1st-round pick in a trade for Kyrie Irving.The Athletic’s @jovanbuha : “I think if they were willing to send two first-round picks, Kyrie would be a Laker right now.” REPORT: The Lakers have reportedly been reluctant to include a second 1st-round pick in a trade for Kyrie Irving.The Athletic’s @jovanbuha: “I think if they were willing to send two first-round picks, Kyrie would be a Laker right now.” https://t.co/NKEgcKUoNM

Recent reports have revealed that the Lakers have moved on from the Nets as there was no traction from that end. With the Nets insistent on picks, Irving might play out his final contract year in Brooklyn.

LeBron James failed to make Russell Westbrook a championship winner

LeBron James, left, and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

Before the start of last season, James talked about how his team was set up for success and that he would help Westbrook win his first championship. Although the four-time NBA champ pulled his weight, he did not get as much production from the supporting cast.

The Lakers finished 11th in the Western Conference (33-49) and failed to reach the playoffs. While the bulk of the blame has been directed at Russ, injuries played a role as well.

Westbrook has played with several notable players, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and LBJ, and has failed to win an NBA title. Although James promised to change that, they struggled for most of the season.

Given recent updates, Westbrook could play another year in Los Angeles. It was reported that he was on a group call with James and Anthony Davis to settle on a few things before the start of the new season.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops BREAKING: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook “huddled up” on a phone call recently to express their “commitment to one another and vowing to make it work”, reports @ChrisBHaynes BREAKING: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook “huddled up” on a phone call recently to express their “commitment to one another and vowing to make it work”, reports @ChrisBHaynes. https://t.co/40dB4TsgIq

If Westbrook remains on the roster, he could be part of a team that wins a title, if the Lakers go that far.

