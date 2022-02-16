“It’s going to be scary” - Ben Simmons on the potential of him, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing together, says he hopes to be ready to face Philadelphia 76ers in March

Newly acquired Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is inching closer toward making his debut for his new team. After sitting out the season while demanding a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons is getting prepared to return to the court.

Fans are interested in seeing how Simmons looks playing with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With the Nets trading volume scorer James Harden on Thursday, Simmons could give the team a new facet with his ability as an elite defender.

Simmons on Tuesday expressed his excitement about playing with Irving and Durant:

"I think it's going to be scary ... having those guys run alongside me is multiple different weapons on the floor ... and I think at the pace we want to play at, it's going to be unreal."

Ben Simmons eyeing showdown against Philadelphia 76ers

The acquisition of Ben Simmons by the Brooklyn Nets has the ability to make the team even more dangerous.

Although Simmons has drawn criticism for his ineffective outside shooting, he's not going to be asked to be a floor spacer with Brooklyn. Simmons will give the Nets something they've been lacking the last two seasons. That is specifically a versatile defensive weapon with elite playmaking ability who can create opportunities for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

It's going to take time for Simmons to get back into game shape, as he hasn't played since May while awaiting a trade. If the versatile wing can hit the ground running, there's a chance his fit alongside the two superstars could make Brooklyn more dangerous.

Simmons said he has also been dealing with mental health issues. Brooklyn has stressed patience as it attempts to get him back playing. Simmons was asked if he would be ready to play against his former team on March 10, and emphatically responded, "I hope so."

After finding itself atop the Eastern Conference for much of the year, Brooklyn (30-27) has plummeted to eighth place. The team ended an 11-game losing skid with a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday and is anxiously awaiting Durant's return.

Once Durant and Simmons are ready to roll, the Nets will be eager to climb the ranks again in the Eastern Conference.

