"It's gonna be a great year for him; We're going to be right there with him" - LeBron James looking forward to working with Russell Westbrook despite trade talk

The LA Lakers are preparing for a crucial 2022-23 NBA season. Veterans LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will be looking to bounce back after a poor last season. At the Lakers' media day, LeBron James said that it's going to be a great year for Russell Westbrook and that he is looking forward to playing with him.

After acquiring Westbrook prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, the hope was that the Lakers would have another piece to help them contend in the Western Conference.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Lakers will be looking to send a message to the league. LeBron James has continued to play at a high level and this will be his 20th season in the NBA.

Speaking recently at the Lakers' media day, LeBron took the opportunity to praise Westbrook, he said:

"It's gonna be a great year for him; We're going to be right there with him"

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook hope to get the Lakers back on track

The LA Lakers are likely to have several fascinating storylines during the 2022-23 regular season. While LeBron continues to chase the all-time scoring record, it might not be the only big story in LA.

Despite being one of the top point guards in the NBA throughout his career, veteran Russell Westbrook had a poor season by his standards last year. It was the first season since 2009 in which Westbrook saw his points per game drop below 20.

The veteran guard averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting just 29.8% from 3-point range.

After a disappointing last season, the Lakers hired new head coach Darvin Ham. Since taking over, Ham has mentioned that he believes Westbrook will be a key part of the Lakers' success this season. It will be interesting to see what new role coach Ham has in mind for Russell Westbrook.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis alongside Westbrook, the team definitely has the firepower to compete in the extremely competitive Western Conference. However, Davis staying healthy for the season could be vital for the Lakers. Davis only played 40 games last season for the Lakers.

Time will tell if that translates into actual results. The Lakers will visit Steph Curry and the Warriors in their opening match of the season on Oct. 19.

