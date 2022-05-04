“It’s gonna take Giannis Antetokounmpo being incredibly special in the NBA Finals, or it’s gonna take Steph Curry, Klay Thompson” - Tim Legler on the Phoenix Suns’ obstacles this postseason

NBA analyst Tim Legler said the only thing standing in the Phoenix Suns' quest for the championship is a special performance from a heavyweight contender.

On ESPN's "First Take," he said:

“It’s gonna take (Milwaukee Bucks forward) Giannis Antetokounmpo being incredibly special in the NBA Finals, or it’s gonna take (Golden State Warriors stars) Steph Curry, Klay Thompson (in the Western Conference finals).”

The Phoenix Suns came into the playoffs as one of the league's most dangerous teams. After finishing the year with an NBA-best 64-18 record, the Suns had to battle the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans in a tough opening-round series. Guard Devin Booker missed three games with a hamstring injury, but Phoenix regrouped and closed out the series on the road.

Top-seeded Phoenix has the depth and two-way versatility to give any opposing team problems. The Suns look to be on the right track again, showcasing their dominance in a 121-114 win in Game 1 against the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Phoenix Suns starting to heat up in the playoffs

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker

It looks as if the Suns are starting to fire on all cylinders again, especially with the outstanding recent play of stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Phoenix took control of Game 1 early against the Dallas Mavericks, and Booker was outstanding with his impact all over the floor. Booker finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He looks to be healthy after a previous hamstring scare in the opening round against the Pelicans.

The depth for this Phoenix roster has also continued to be an underrated storyline throughout the year. Big man Deandre Ayton has been outstanding in the playoffs. He finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Game 1.

If Phoenix can continue to get this type of play from their starters, as well as important pieces in their rotation, they will be tough to beat.

The Suns will prepare for Game 2 on Wednesday night as they look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Phoenix lost in six games in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks last season – after a 10-year playoff drought. The Suns led 2-0 but then lost the next four games.

Phoenix has never won a championship, losing in the finals last season, in 1993 and 1976.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein