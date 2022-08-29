“It’s hard enough to get a divorce, it’s really hard when they crush and you don’t” - Colin Cowherd says the timing of Kevin Durant’s trade request was not surprising, says it’s been a hard off-season for him

For the wrong reasons, Kevin Durant has been in the news frequently this off-season. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently described him as "Mr. Miserable," stating that Durant is never happy with any team. On "The Herd," Colin Cowherd reacted to Barkley's statement, saying the 12-time NBA All-Star has been having a hard time this off-season.

"I think it's been a really, really rough off-season for KD," Cowherd said. "Because when you're as gifted as him and you go through a divorce and you get some criticism for it and then the other person crushes. You can't go out the next night and drop 40. You're stuck in the off-season.

"So I think it's been a really dark, really, really hard offseason for Kevin Durant, who's got a little destination addiction personality in him. And that's okay, everybody's different, but never forget when he said I want out. It was after the Warriors won, and I think it's tough. It's hard enough to get a divorce. It's really hard when they crush and you don't."

He diagnosed that Durant possibly has a little destination addiction personality, which he said has him thinking he will be happier elsewhere. He also highlighted how difficult it must have been for the 2-time NBA champion to demand a trade after the Golden State Warriors clinched the title.

Cowherd painted the picture that while it is difficult to leave a franchise. However, it is more difficult when the franchise goes on to succeed without the player.

Colin Cowherd believes Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets' early exit from the playoffs does not make for a good look

Kevin Durant's run with the Brooklyn Nets has been unsuccessful.

Since Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets, he has failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics. The outcome came as a shock to many.

Colin Cowherd said the Nets' display in the playoffs is a bad look for KD, with the forward requesting a trade. He said that it would have been a healthy look if they had made it to the NBA Finals and lost to the Golden State Warriors. He also said that while KD’s season with the Nets has been unsuccessful, it is worrisome that it has been embarrassing.

"I think it would have been even healthier had he gotten to the Finals and gotten beat by Steph, but we would be saying, 'Well, I mean the Nets didn't have a good bench, the Nets didn't have as many good players.' That's different.

"But it's like when you keep losing in the first round and like, Kyrie won't get vaxxed," Cowherd said. "Guys aren't dependable. James Harden quits on you. It's not just that it hasn't worked in Brooklyn. It's been a little bit of an embarrassing mess."

