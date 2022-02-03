“It’s hard to win the MVP, and he’s going to do it” - Adrian Wojnarowski reveals that Joel Embiid does not see this as a wasted year despite the 76ers struggling to trade Ben Simmons

The Feb. 10 trade deadline is nearing, and the Philadelphia 76ers are no closer to replacing Ben Simmons with a player who will provide Joel Embiid with the required support. It has been an uphill task for the Sixers to find the right trade package for Simmons, and he might remain with the team until the summer.

The player who has suffered the most from the situation is Embiid, who has had to single-handedly carry the team. The Cameroonian does not have the right pieces around him to contend for the championship, and it is almost as if he is wasting his peak years.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has revealed that the big man does not see his situation like that. Although Embiid's workload on both ends of the floor has increased tremendously, he has stepped up and is delivering for the team.

Speaking on the "The Woj Pod," Wojnarowski gave an insight into Embiid's thought process and his chances of winning the MVP award.

"Joel Embiid is having the time of his life," Wojnarowski said. "Right now he's probably the MVP of the league. If he continues to play this way and they continue to win, maybe not at the clip they're at.

"They're just knocking on the door of first place, but if they are in the top three or four, and there's no reason they shouldn't be, barring him missing an extended period."

After referencing their 122-119 overtime victory against the Memphis Grizzlies with Embiid absent, he continued:

"Joel Embiid's got a very good chance, maybe as good a chance as he'll ever have. It's hard to win the MVP, and he's going to do it. Joel does not see this as a wasted year."

The Sixers are not where they would love to be, but their improved play has bumped them to second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Joel Embiid is having an MVP-caliber season

Chimezie Metu n(left) and Buddy Hield (24) of the Sacramento Kings attempt to box out Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Injuries have denied Embiid his shot at winning an MVP award at several points in his career, but he stands a great chance this season. He has been performing at an elite level in the absence of Simmons and could win his first MVP award this season.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers



for the second month in a row, another day. another accolade.for the second month in a row, @JoelEmbiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month! another day. another accolade.🏆 for the second month in a row, @JoelEmbiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month! https://t.co/O8MCOcno6L

Embiid's dominance has not gone unnoticed as the big man will make his fifth All-Star appearance. He is averaging 29.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 49.9%.

If the Sixers continue with their impressive play, they could finish as the top seed in the East, and that would go a long way in helping Embiid's case for MVP, especially without the help of Simmons.

