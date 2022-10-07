“It's an honor to see such great people talk about me” – Victor Wembanyama appreciates LeBron James commenting over him, says he needs to be focused until he is drafted

It hasn't taken long for international prospect Victor Wembanyama to take the basketball world by storm. After a pair of exhibition matches against the NBA's G-League Ignite, Wembanyama has put on a show and NBA executives are foaming at the mouth.

The 7'5" French-born prospect has become one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory. Wembanyama is a remarkable prospect who has the height and fluidity to dominate both sides of the floor, as well as stretch the defense with his three-point shot. It's gotten the attention of basketball fans and active players in the league, as Victor is set to become the "next big thing" at the NBA level.

One of the players that caught the recent play of Wembanyama was none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Lakers superstar went on to praise Victor in a recent postgame press conference, something that Victor got wind of after one of his games as well. When asked about it recently, Victor Wembanyama went on to give his appreciation for the comment, but said he still needs to stay focused.

"It's an honor to see such great people talk about me like that but it doesn't change anything. That's cool but I need to focus. I didn't do anything yet. I haven't been drafted. I need to stay focused to reach my goals. Stay consistent"

Victor Wembanyama looks like the grand prize of the 2023 NBA Draft

The NBA has been taken by storm with the recent performances of Victor Wembanyama this week. It was previously announced by the NBA that the top two prospects in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft class would go toe-to-toe in a friendly exhibition.

That meant that the hyped prospects of Wembanyama and G-League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson would face each other. NBA executives and scouts from around the league flocked to Las Vegas to get a look at both players. Although both players thrived on the court, it's clear that Wembanyama has become the talk of the basketball world moving forward.

After an eye-opening 37 point performance in his first game, Wembanyama went on to post a follow up performance of 36 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks. The French-born big man is still 18-years-old and has become one of the most fascinating prospects to head to the NBA in recent memory. Time will tell if Wembanyama can continue to look like a generational talent, but for now, it looks as if every NBA front office will be dreaming of winning the lottery.

