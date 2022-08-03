"It's just kinda one dimensional at times" - Former Nets guard believes Steph Curry is not a top 5 player in the NBA, cites lack of primary ball handling as a reason

Steph Curry proved that he's still one of the best players in the world after his performance in the 2022 NBA Finals. Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship since 2015, winning his first NBA Finals MVP award.

However, former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James believes that Curry is not one of the top five players in the NBA. James revealed his top five on the "Players Choice" podcast. The AS Monaco star listed Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic as his top five.

"Well, one I'm biased, so Kev (Durant)," James said. "Two, this is kind of where we had an argument right here. I'm not going to say any numbers other than this. In my top five, I got Kev, Bron (James), (Joel) Embiid, Giannis (Antetokounmpo)."

"Between Luka (Doncic), Steph (Curry), (Nikola) Jokic, it's a little rough for me around that area. Luka's nice, man ... I'm probably going to say Luka. I feel like Jokic and Steph are just a little bit below those other five, but, obviously, they're still amazing."

James further explained why he thinks Curry is not among the top five players in the league today. The 31-year-old guard believes the four-time champ is a one-dimensional player. He also feels that Curry not being the primary ball-handler for the Warriors lessens his greatness.

"Steph's, like, how he plays, and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kind of one dimensional at times, if that makes sense," James said. "He's not the primary ball handler a lot, and for a point guard, that kind of bothers me, but he does score off the dribble. He's a superstar."

It's not the first time the Euroleague star has criticized Curry. Last year, James said that Kyrie Irving was more skilled than Curry.

Steph Curry can play into his 40s, according to his father, Dell

Steph Curry is still in his prime at the age of 34. He's fresh off winning his fourth championship and first NBA Finals MVP trophy. Curry's contract with the Golden State Warriors ends after the 2025-26 season. But can Curry play into his 40s?

On the "Dubs Talk" podcast, Dell Curry said his eldest son can play in the NBA for years to come. Dell explained that Steph wants to win and accomplish more in his career.

"Watching him play at 34, he can stay at his level and be this productive on the floor," Dell said. "He might not score 30 a game, but you're going to have to guard him ... He still has the drive. He wants to win more. He's hungry to win more. So, he definitely can play at this level for several years to come."

