"It's like destroying the team" - Max Kellerman believes Russell Westbrook's energy is bad for the LA Lakers

Many LA Lakers fans are undoubtedly disappointed that Russell Westbrook was not traded on deadline day. He has received the bulk of the criticism for the team's failings, and now a sports analyst believes his energy is bad for the team.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has started to lose confidence in the All-Star guard and has continually put him on the bench during crunch time. His fit was a big question mark entering the season, as many wondered how he would share the ball-handling load with LeBron James. So far, his presence has not delivered the expected result.

With the Lakers stuck with "Mr. Triple Double" until at least the end of the season, they will need to figure out a way to win with him. There is some optimism he will pick things up at this stage of the season, but many believe he is starting to ruin the team.

On the "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" show, Max Kellerman likened Russell Westbrook's energy to that of the X-Men character Cyclops, who shoots laser beams from his eyes, saying:

"I thought of Westbrook like the energy that LeBron could harness, and focus, and shoot when he needs. But instead, it's like destroying the team."

By all standards, Westbrook has not been the third star who can keep the team flying in the absence of James and Anthony Davis, which was the intended plan. Playing alongside both superstars has been a struggle for Russ, and it has shown on the floor.

Russell Westbrook's usage has dropped in recent games

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers dribbles against Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets.

In Russell Westbrook's last two games, he played less than 30 minutes, sitting on the sideline more during the fourth quarter. In the game against the Knicks, he did not play in the overtime period. He was sidelined for the entire fourth quarter in the blowout loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook in February:



14 made baskets

14 turnovers



He is shooting 28/15/55% in that span. Russell Westbrook in February:14 made baskets 14 turnoversHe is shooting 28/15/55% in that span. https://t.co/6g7ohkBCZR

Lakers coach Frank Vogel does not believe they have a better chance of winning with Westbrook on the floor, which is why he has gradually fallen out of favor. His turnover rate has been the principal issue, coupled with his inability to knock down shots, even high-percentage ones.

Westbrook has played in all but one game this season. In 55 games, he has averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while shooting 43.5%. The two-time scoring champ will also miss the All-Star Game for the second straight season.

