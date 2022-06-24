“It’s much easier to build a coalition with Tim Duncan than it is with Kyrie Irving” - NBA analyst believes Kyrie Irving is trying to create fear and panic among the Nets' hierarchy, believes it’ll work

Kyrie Irving's situation in Brooklyn is looking worse with every day that passes. The superstar guard has a player option on his contract, but he would like a long-term extension from the Nets.

The Nets, on the other hand, know Irving has been unreliable and that giving him an extension is a gamble. Irving played only 29 games this season and only 103 of 226 in three seasons in Brooklyn. While he posted some incredible numbers this season, he was more rested than the other players, giving him an advantage.

Analysts and fans think the seven-time All-Star is leaking information on purpose, trying to cause fear and panic among the Nets.

Analyst Colin Cowherd compared Nets general manager Sean Marks' time with the Spurs and his current position in Brooklyn. Marks was a Spurs assistant coach from 2013 to 2016. There, he learned a lot from Gregg Popovich, named one of the top 15 coaches of all time, and all-time great players like Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

"What he is finding out is that it's much easier to a coalition with Tim Duncan than it is with Kyrie Irving."

Kyrie Irving is trying to control the Brooklyn Nets

Analyst Colin Cowherd said that every successful team, including the Spurs, has a goal of winning a championship, with players and management aligned:

"There is an alignment. There is a belief. There is a mission. And I don't think that Brooklyn checks any of those boxes. I think it's fear-based and panic."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— @ColinCowherd "I think Kyrie is leaking things because he's trying to manipulate the Nets and create fear and panic. I think it's going to work." "I think Kyrie is leaking things because he's trying to manipulate the Nets and create fear and panic. I think it's going to work." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/2w6UgAzIGH

Cowherd believes the Brooklyn Nets are backed into a corner and will end up paying Kyrie Irving whatever he wants. The analyst also believes the point guard is leaking things to make the Nets panic.

It will be interesting to see how this all ends, but the chances are that the Nets will give in. They caved in December this season by letting the unvaccinated point guard play, reversing their decision before the season began.

Kyrie Irving does not care about winning

The biggest problem with Irving was his refusal to get vaccinated. He knew he would miss a lot of games without being vaccinated yet refused to sacrifice for the team.

While many people admire him for standing up for his beliefs, Irving is a professional. Many other NBA players were against the vaccine, yet they got vaccinated, because they knew they had to sacrifice for their teams.

Irving, who played on a $34.9 million contract last season, did not think it was worth it and missed 53 games in the regular season as a result. The Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, putting an end to a catastrophic season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far