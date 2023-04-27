"It's one of the worst overall games that I've seen him play" - Shannon Sharpe calls out LeBron James for his poor Game 5 performance

The guys from Undisputed on FOX Sports are going after LeBron James again. This time, surprisingly, it was host and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe, who is usually an avid LeBron supporter, had some tough criticism of the legendary player following Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers series. The Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5, 116-99. LeBron scored 15 points on 5 of 17 shooting. He wasn't as impactful as usual and shot 1 for 9 from three. He had 10 rebounds, five assists and as many turnovers.

LeBron loses one of his loudest defenders

on LeBron’s shooting woes in Game 5 loss to the Grizzlies “It’s one of the worst overall games I’ve seen him play in a long time. 85-90% of the blame last night is on LeBron’s shoulders.” @ShannonSharpe on LeBron’s shooting woes in Game 5 loss to the Grizzlies “It’s one of the worst overall games I’ve seen him play in a long time. 85-90% of the blame last night is on LeBron’s shoulders.”@ShannonSharpe on LeBron’s shooting woes in Game 5 loss to the Grizzlies https://t.co/nFDQ0NavMH

Sharpe pointed out LeBron’s performance as one of the main reasons the Lakers lost Game 5.

“LeBron didn’t play well. It's one of the worst overall games that I've seen him play in a long time and that is saying something.

“85 to 90 percent of the blame is on his shoulders."

The criticism didn’t stop there.

“He was pretty close to points as turnovers in the first half. He didn’t play well," Sharpe continued. “His play was one of the main reasons they lost the ball game.”

Anthony Davis was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers in Game 5. Davis gave the most effort down the stretch for the Lakers. He was visibly more active than his teammates. He finished with 31 points and 19 rebounds.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron is focused on turning the page in Game 6 LeBron is focused on turning the page in Game 6 👀 https://t.co/QX9ssP99mr

Sharpe said LeBron let down Davis and wasted his performance.

“AD needed a type of effort from LeBron and he didn’t get it,” said Sharpe.

The FOX Sports host was also critical of coach Darvin Ham and one of the lineups he used.

“You have to stop this lineup of LeBron and Rui (Hachimura) as your bigs and three guards. You are getting crushed,” said Sharpe.

He even went further and offered a bold strategy suggestion for Ham in Game 6.

“The backup unit was awful. You may have to go five deep.”

The Lakers will look to bounce back and close out the series at home in Game 6. They will head home to LA and will try to eliminate the Grizzlies on Friday.

