“It’s the playoffs, you’re playing for all the marbles” - Draymond Green believes you gotta want smoke or you lose in the postseason, says “if your emotions get the best of you, they should”

Draymond Green commented on his current playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

During a press conference, Green was asked about the emotions around what has happened in the series so far. Draymond took the opportunity to explain why he stays ready for all the physicality. Green stated:

“If somebody want smoke, you gotta want smoke or you lose. So nah, this ain’t about putting our emotions aside, or not letting your emotions get the best of you.

"If your emotions get the best of you, they should. It’s the playoffs you’re playing for all the marbles, your emotions should get the best of you.”

Draymond Green wants all of the smoke this postseason

Just two games into his series against the Grizzlies, Green has been involved in numerous verbal altercations with his opponents and the officials. He also gave the crowd the middle finger in Game 2.

The series was bound to be physical sooner or later, but the war started immediately. Draymond Green was ejected from Game 1 after a questionable Flagrant 2 foul right before halftime.

With 1:18 remaining in the second quarter, Draymond essentially dragged Brandon Clarke to the ground by his jersey. After a lengthy review of the play, Green was ejected.

That play set the tone for the remainder of the series, as Game 2 started in a similar fashion. Within the first three minutes, the Memphis Grizzlies sent two Warriors players to the locker room.

Dillon Brooks came up behind Gary Payton II as he was driving and knocked him down to the ground. Payton left the game for X-rays, which indicated that he had fractured his left elbow.

There was still 9:08 left in the first quarter when Brooks committed the foul. He was then ejected from the game, and upon review by the league, was given a one-game suspension.

Then came the foul on Draymond Green. While going up for the ball, Draymond was elbowed in the face by Xavier Tillman. The hit opened a cut around his eye. As he walked off the court, the Memphis crowd booed him as he bled and Green did not take kindly.

The Warriors power forward made sure to send a message to the Grizzlies fans before he left for the locker room. He gestured towards the crowd with both middle fingers.

Needless to say, the emotions in this series are quite high and seem to only be rising. The two teams face off again Saturday night for Game 3, with the series currently tied 1-1.

Dillon Brooks' suspension hurts Memphis quite a bit, but what arguably hurts them even more is an emotionally charged Draymond Green. A notable force on both sides of the floor, Draymond keeps his mouth and hands moving at all times.

He is a pest, an aggressor, and a three-time champion. One of his best assets is how he handles his emotions. Heated situations like these can make or break a series, and for Draymond, it usually makes it.

