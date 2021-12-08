"It's pretty much lose-lose for me" - Steve Kerr addresses the dilemma of letting Steph Curry play more minutes as he attempts to break Ray Allen's record

Steve Kerr addressed the situation regarding the monumental achievement that lies ahead of Steph Curry over the course of the next few games. Being only 16 three-pointers away from making NBA history and breaking Ray Allen's record, Curry is close to adding another landmark to his list of achievements.

One of the biggest reasons for his success in this endeavor has been Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. The head coach was asked about the possibility of Curry going for the record during his interview with Damon and Ratto.

"He would not chase a record like that at the expense of a game. If it were to happen, it would happen in the context of the game. If Steph actually did that and made 15 3's....we're probably winning by a healthy margin. I'd be the villain if I take him out. And yet, If I don't take him out, I'm a complete fool....he could get hurt. It's pretty much lose-lose for me."

95.7 The Game @957thegame



"If Steph actually did that and made 15 3's....we're probably winning by a healthy margin. I'd be the villain if I take him out. And yet, If I don't take him out, I'm a complete fool....he could get hurt. It's pretty much lose-lose for me." 95.7 The Game @957thegame



(via Steve Kerr on Steph Curry closing in on 3-point record: "He would not chase a record like that at the expense of a game. If it were to happen it would happen in the context of the game."(via @DamonAndRatto Steve Kerr on Steph Curry closing in on 3-point record: "He would not chase a record like that at the expense of a game. If it were to happen it would happen in the context of the game."(via @DamonAndRatto) More from Kerr (via @DamonAndRatto ):"If Steph actually did that and made 15 3's....we're probably winning by a healthy margin. I'd be the villain if I take him out. And yet, If I don't take him out, I'm a complete fool....he could get hurt. It's pretty much lose-lose for me." twitter.com/957thegame/sta… More from Kerr (via @DamonAndRatto):"If Steph actually did that and made 15 3's....we're probably winning by a healthy margin. I'd be the villain if I take him out. And yet, If I don't take him out, I'm a complete fool....he could get hurt. It's pretty much lose-lose for me." twitter.com/957thegame/sta…

Steve Kerr's dilemma with Steph Curry

Steve Kerr discusses a game with Steph Curry

A large part of why Steph Curry has been so successful as a shooter can be owed to Steve Kerr. The Golden State Warriors' system has given the 33-year old the freedom to get the best looks at the rim while getting to spots of his choice.

In short, the Warriors' system is nothing short of genius. Kerr has been a tactical mastermind when it comes to the way he has built the Golden State Warriors. However, this in itself brings some concerns.

With Klay Thompson missing games due to injury, Steve Kerr is heavily reliant on Steph Curry to stay healthy to ensure the success of the Warriors.

The side has seen the development of some good pieces in the form of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. However, it is hard to compare their significance to someone who is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time.

Steph Curry has been logging 34.2 minutes per game this season. When considering the usage rate of Curry along with the way he has to fight off defenders by moving around constantly, it does pose some threats.

Curry's ability to continue performing at a high level throughout the course of the game is a testament to his conditioning. However, the health of Steph Curry is a priority for the Golden State Warriors.

Making a decision on whether to keep Curry on the floor falls upon the shoulders of Steve Kerr. Balancing the risk of injury while also considering the possibility of making history is not an easy task.

There is no doubt in Kerr's mind that Steph Curry could go break the record in a single game. As things stand, Curry's average of 5.4 threes made per game sees him on track to break the record in Golden State's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS So, yeah, Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes Stephen Curry can break the career 3-pt record on Wednesday vs POR.



Curry needs 16 to break. His career high for 1 game is 13. Record is 14.



Blazers rank last in team defense. So, yeah, Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes Stephen Curry can break the career 3-pt record on Wednesday vs POR. Curry needs 16 to break. His career high for 1 game is 13. Record is 14.Blazers rank last in team defense.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the fact that Curry is on track to break Allen's record with over 500 games to spare, Steve Kerr can take his time to field the Baby-Faced Assassin.

Edited by Diptanil Roy