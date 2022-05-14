“It’s time to put some respect on Jimmy Butler’s name” - Joy Taylor says Butler is the perfect guy for the Miami Heat culture after leading them to the Eastern Conference finals  

Jimmy Butler has helped the Miami Heat reach the conference finals for the second time in three seasons, and TV personality Joy Taylor believes it is time to acknowledge Butler's contributions.

Miami closed out their semifinal series on Thursday night after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 99-90 at Wells Fargo Center. Butler was immense in that victory, registering a game-high 32 points.

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Joy Taylor raved about Butler, calling him "awesome" after leading Miami to a crucial win in hostile territory. She talked about how Jimmy Buckets is that guy and deserves respect from the NBA community.

"Jimmy Butler put up another 30 piece last night, 32 points, four assists, eight rebounds. It's time to put some respect on Jimmy Butler's name, averaging 29 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists for the playoffs. He's the only player in the playoffs to shoot over 50% with over 25 points in games."

"Just for a little perspective, because we don't really talk about Jimmy Butler as a superstar when we were coming into the playoffs. Everyone was overlooking the Heat because they don't have that superstar, they don't have that guy."

"Only Jimmy Butler and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] are averaging 25 points per game and shooting over 50% from the field."

Miami will square off against the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics series. The Bucks failed to capitalize on their home-court advantage to close out the series and will be returning to Boston for Game 7.

Can Jimmy Butler lead the Miami Heat to the 2022 title?

P.J. Tucker #17 and Butler #22 of the Miami Heat are interviewed

The Miami Heat are in great form, and this could be their glory year. They have not won the championship since LeBron James left in 2014, as he denied them their closest chance in 2020.

However, they have a great chance this year as they boast one of the best two-way rosters in the league. They finished as the no. 1 team in the East and have continued to show their dominance in the playoffs.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Points

Assists

Rebounds (tied)

Steals

Minutes



Playoff Jimmy is back.



(@Klarna) Against Philly, Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in:PointsAssistsRebounds (tied)StealsMinutesPlayoff Jimmy is back. Against Philly, Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in:▫️ Points▫️ Assists▫️ Rebounds (tied)▫️ Steals▫️ MinutesPlayoff Jimmy is back.(@Klarna) https://t.co/viIGxNIGBt

Suffice to say, the conference finals will not be as easy as their first two rounds, but they have the personnel to handle whatever is thrown at them. Both the Bucks and Celtics have elite two-way players and could pose a serious challenge to Miami's championship aspirations.

The Heat will find out who they will be playing on Sunday night, and will start to prepare accordingly. One thing is for certain, Butler's contributions on both ends of the floor will go a long way in deciding the outcome of that series.

Last year, they were swept by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the first round following a horrid display from Butler. While players like Tyler Herro have stepped up, their fate is still dependent on the veteran's display.

Edited by Prem Deshpande