“It’s a two-way street… Teams provide enormous security and guarantees to players” - Skip Bayless says he despises what Kevin Durant is doing right now, says it’s unlike him

The NBA world is watching as teams line up for the opportunity to acquire Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. After spending three seasons in Brooklyn, Durant has reportedly requested a trade – despite having four years left on a massive contract.

Three years after leaving the Golden State Warriors as a free agent, his experiment of forging his own championship run has come to an end.

On "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless talked about how he doesn't like what Durant is doing. Bayless said that while Durant is an oustanding player, he committed to a long-term contract just a year ago.

"As much as I love me some KD – best player on the planet – I just despise what he's doing right now, because it's so unlike him," Bayless said. "I do think Kevin has a good heart. That's what I believe. And I think he has high basketball character.

"I think he's got a good basketball backbone in him, and this is so unlike him, because, yeah, he did leave Oklahoma City when he could – Yes, he had every right ... every right. ... He earned the right. He paid his price to get to that point to go. And then it's up to you: Stay or go. – (but) it is not up to Kevin.

"He just fairly recently ... signed for four more years. And as the commissioner points out, it's a two-way street. As Adam Silver said, teams provide enormous security and guarantees to players. They do. There's nothing like these NBA contracts. ... These things are iron-clad (for the players)."

NBA teams wait for resolution to Kevin Durant situation

Time will tell where Kevin Durant will end up playing next season. He has the ability to elevate any potential playoff team to the status of title contender. Although Durant has found himself dealing with injuries over the last couple of years, he's still showcased his ability to be a dominant force.

(h/t Adam Silver on Kevin Durant’s trade request: "We don't like to see players requesting trades, and we don't like to see it playing out the way it is."(h/t @ByTimReynolds Adam Silver on Kevin Durant’s trade request: "We don't like to see players requesting trades, and we don't like to see it playing out the way it is."(h/t @ByTimReynolds) https://t.co/dY5BfG7pDJ

Durant finished last season with an average of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

It's unlikely that any resolution will be reached soon. For a player of Durant's star power to be on the trade market, the Nets are going to be aggressive with getting plenty of compensation in return.

