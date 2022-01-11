“I could’ve broke my ankle” - Kyrie Irving displeased with Nassir Little's dive that led to the former's ankle injury during the Nets vs Blazers game

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving believes his collision with Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little could've been avoided. Irving deemed it unnecessary for Little to dive for the ball when it wasn't close to him during the Nets' 114-108 loss against Portland.

The 29-year-old, who was playing only his second game back from suspension, seemed pretty hurt after injuring his ankle following Nassir's attempt to get the ball.

Here's what the Nets point guard said post-game regarding the incident (via Nets Videos):

"Just one of those bad plays, you know. I tried to get out of the way, but I just thought that was just, it was unnecessary for him to dive that far away from the ball. I was just trying to get out of the way."

Irving added:

"I asked the ref, you know he's got to protect players out there, just totally unnecessary, I get Nassir wants to go for the ball, but just a bad play, it's all good. I could've broke my ankle or done something worse. There's just no place in our game for it. I get the intent from Nassir... but it could've been avoided."

The Nets star clearly did not seem impressed with the play. However, he made sure not to not call out Nassir Little inappropriately, saying he knew the Trail Blazers' forward was just trying to get the ball.

The injury looked painful, but Irving confirmed that he would be playing against the Chicago Bulls in the Nets' next game.

Brooklyn Nets slip to 5th loss in 7 games despite Kyrie Irving's impressive display

Brooklyn Nets have lost five of their last seven games.

Kyrie Irving hasn't looked as rusty since returning to the NBA as he has produced back-to-back 20-point outings in his first two games of the campaign.

He led the charge for the Brooklyn Nets' comeback win over the Pacers in his first outing with a clutch performance down the stretch. Irving followed it up with a solid showing against the Trail Blazers, but the Nets could not prevail this time around.

Irving had a near double-double as he bagged 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists on the night. He scored three 3-point field goals, shooting nine of 21 overall. Irving also played 40 minutes, so it does look like Brooklyn can rely on him more.

The Brooklyn Nets will need all the help from Irving over their next few games on the road. They have been out of form since New Year's Eve, losing five of their last seven games.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra