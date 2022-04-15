“It wasn’t all working there, and look now he’s shooting at Steph” - Draymond Green believes Mark Jackson’s comments on Steph Curry fueled the narrative of him being bitter

Draymond Green and Steph Curry started to find their groove in the NBA while playing for former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson. While Jackson's tenure with the team didn't have a storybook ending, he still had an impact on the stars.

Jackson has been rumored to be a coaching candidate for a number of openings since his previous days roaming the sidelines for Golden State.

On "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, Green and Curry gave their thoughts on how they believe Jackson should earn another chance. Green went into depth about how he believed that some of Jackson's comments after being fired from the Warriors came back to haunt him.

"He caught some things that came his way that were a little unfair, and here's one of them, 'Steph Curry ruined the game of basketball,'" Green said. "When he said that, everybody was on edge, like, 'Wow, did he really come out and go at Steph like that?"

Green said he believed some of Jackson's comments were taken the wrong way. Green said that if anything, the remarks made might have fueled his teammate.

"You look at the game of basketball today," Green said. "I understand exactly what he was talking about. You watch an elementary school play; you watch the NBA. I know exactly what he was talk about, but at that time, I think that also fueled the narrative of him being bitter.

"It fueled the narrative of, 'Oh, man, it wasn't all working there, and look now he's shooting at Steph, and it was actually more of a compliment than anything."

Steph Curry and Draymond Green prepare for the playoffs

When the Golden State Warriors moved on from Mark Jackson, the team hired Steve Kerr and won three NBA championships. While Draymond Green and Steph Curry's comments are sure to draw plenty of attention, the stars are looking to make another run in the playoffs.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater.

Their first challenge, starting Saturday, will be going up against a talented Denver Nuggets team led by superstar big man Nikola Jokic.

Golden State, the No. 3 seed, has battled injuries for much of the calendar year. As the team looks to get back on track, reports have suggested that Curry is set to return. Curry last played on March 16, when he injured his foot.

