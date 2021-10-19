“It will hit him differently” - LeBron James speaks on Russell Westbrook’s regular-season debut for LA Lakers 

LeBron James will play his first-ever NBA game with Russell Westbrook as his teammate when the LA Lakers lock horns with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. It will be a homecoming for Westbrook, who will be playing his debut game for his hometown franchise at the Staples Center.

LeBron James was recently asked about his views on this big night for Russell Westbrook.

"It will hit him (Westbrook) tomorrow, though, differently. No matter how much of preparing you do, you can never understand the gratifying moment, when you actually run out of the tunnel being a Laker, and I can only imagine how it feels to be actually from here too," said LeBron James.

Russell Westbrook grew up in California as an LA Lakers fan. The 2017 MVP played college basketball for the UCLA Bruins. This will be the first time he will be representing one of his hometown franchises in the NBA. Before this, Westbrook had played for the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

Will Russell Westbrook and LeBron James find success as teammates for the LA Lakers?

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James during the 2012 Olympics

The LA Lakers signed Russell Westbrook via trade this summer to bolster their chances of winning a record 18th NBA title. They needed an additional playmaker and a proven superstar, and the point guard filled both those needs. His signing isn't seen as a profitable move by many analysts, though.

Westbrook and James are ball-dominant players. They have been the alphas on all the teams they have been on throughout their careers. These two issues have raised concerns regarding their fit next to each other.

However, both the former MVPs have expressed that they have a common goal in mind, which is to win the championship with the LA Lakers. To do that, they are willing to adapt and accept new roles if needed, to find success together.

It will take time for the two players to adjust, but with their experience, once they start clicking together, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will be difficult to contain for their opponents.

Should the star duo and the rest of the team stay healthy throughout the regular season, the LA Lakers will have a great chance to win their 18th NBA title.

