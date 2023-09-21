"It will never be perfect": Dwyane Wade once reflected on admitting to Gabrielle Union about infidelity and challenges they've faced since

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been open throughout their relationship. Wade revealed many details about his struggles and shortcomings throughout his life and relationships, discussing raising his children and his past relationship mistakes in his book and in interviews. His wife has not shied away from discussing the interworkings of their partnership.

A few months ago, Wade sat down with Shannon Sharpe in a revelatory two-hour interview for Sharpe’s YouTube show “Club Shay Shay.” In the conversation, Wade reflected on his past infidelity and the challenges to maintain his current marriage with Union.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sharing public details about his personal relationship cannot be easy, but telling Union of his infidelity was hard as well according to Wade. Sharpe asked Wade if the conversation or losing the NBA Finals was more difficult.

“Way harder to have a conversation with my now wife, who was not at the time, to have a conversation about it. You try and think of everything possible,” Wade said. “And it is all scary.”

Wade said he knows the pain he may have caused in that moment.

“You know it’s going to hurt someone that you have been building a relationship with and a life with,” Wade said.

Wade said he told Union about the infidelity before it became public knowledge. He is grateful that Union was supportive of him through the time when his transgressions were leaked to the public.

“I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her sticking with me,” Wade said “That was a rough time for me, bro.”

He recounted the hard times after the conversation. He also acknowledged that just because the two stayed together, it was not always easy.

“It hasn’t been perfect. It will never be perfect,” Wade said.

Wade said the work continues. The conversations are ongoing and it will always be a part of their story. He also is able to keep a positive outlook when pondering the future.

“At the end of the day, this is my family, this is my story," Wade said. "We are going to get through this however we get through it but, we are going to get through it.”

What is Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s current status?

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are married. They are co-parents to five children in a blended family.

The two welcomed their own daughter through surrogacy. Their daughter Kaavia was born in 2018.

Wade shares two children with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches: Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16. He also has a son Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer. Metoyer was the woman Wade engaged in infidelity with. Dwyane Wade is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

The former Miami Heat player said that his past mistakes remain with him. However, he said they do not mean the end of things. He said he is still a work in progress of growing in the relationship.

“It’s not about making her (Union) understand but show her I continue to grow," Wade said. "I continue to work on myself. Not make her understand but show her as she is showing me.”

The two were married in 2014. They sold their waterfront mansion in the Miami area. They reportedly now primarily reside in a $20 million property in the Hidden Hills neighborhood outside of Los Angeles.