Italy vs Angola Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Italy and Angola will square up against each other for their first game of the group stage in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

The game will be hosted in the Philippine Area in Manila, Philippines, at 4:00 A.M. ET.

Angola team news

Angola has not performed well in the tune-up games thus far. All four of their matchups ended in a loss. The core reason for this is their inability to put points on the scoreboard. In their four games, Angola has averaged 66 points per game which will not allow them to defeat any team, let alone Italy.

Italy team news

Italy has had immense success in the tune-up games. They played seven games and are still undefeated. They play a high-speed game and rely heavily on their three-pointers. All their players are capable of landing a three-pointer which puts a lot of pressure on the opposing team.

Team Italy's chemistry is apparent on the court, and they are the favorites to advance to the next round. It is likely that Italy will remain undefeated in the first round of the group stage (Group A) in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Team Rosters

Angola Team Roster:

#0 Eduardo Francisco

#1 Gerson Domingos

#2 Dimitri Maconda

#3 Gerson Goncalves

#5 Childe Dundao

#8 Jilson Bango

#9 Leonel Paulo

#10 Antonio Monteiro

#13 Joao Fernandes

#20 Bruno Fernando

#22 Silvio De Sousa

#34 Kevin Kokila

Italy Team Roster:

#0 Marco Spissu

#7 Stefano Tonut

#9 Nicolo Melli

#13 Simone Fontecchio

#17 Giampaolo Ricci

#18 Matteo Spagnolo

#33 Achille Polonara

#35 Mouhamet Diouf

#40 Luca Severini

#50 Gabriele Procida

#54 Alessandro Pajola

#70 Luigi Datome

FIBA World Cup 2023: Italy vs Angola Prediction

Both teams will look to start the group stage with a win. Going into the game, Italy will be confident in their ability to defeat a weaker Angola team and should come out on top.

However, this could also put pressure on the Italian players who will be expected to win this game. On the other hand, the Angola team will play the game without any pressure or expectations, which could help improve their shooting.

Overall, Team Italy is favored to win this game and will likely win by a good margin.

Angola: +1250

Italy: -3333

Italy is a run-away favorite in the game. This is due to them being undefeated so far and Angola having piled up loss after loss to teams far worse than Italy.

For this game to go any other way than what the odds predict, Italy would have to play their worst game yet and Angola would have to play their best game of the tournament. With both of these situations unlikely to happen at the same time, Italy is a safe bet in this game.

