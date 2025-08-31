Day 5 of the 2025 EuroBasket is jam-packed with six games on the schedule, including Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group D action. Both teams are looking for their second win of the preliminary round, entering Sunday's game with a 1-1 record.

Italy began its EuroBasket campaign with a 75-66 loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Aug. 28. They bounced back two days later against Georgia, with Simone Fontecchio leading the way with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists in their 78-62 win.

On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina opened the tournament with a 91-64 victory over host Cyprus. Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and six rebounds, but he was unable to replicate it the following game against Spain. They were no match against the defending EuroBasket champions, losing 88-67.

Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket

The Group D game between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina is scheduled for Sunday at the Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus. Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. EST). The game will stream live worldwide on Courtside 1891.

It will also be available on DAZN, Rai Sport and Sky Italia in Italy and EON TV and Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview

It has been a while since Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina faced each other in international competitions. Sunday will only be the fifth meeting ever, including basketball friendlies.

The Italians have won all four of their previous matchups, but the last one happened more than 20 years ago. Each team has one current NBA player on their roster, though Italy have some former players like Danilo Gallinari and Nicolo Melli.

Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina 12-Man Rosters for EuroBasket

Italy

Marco Spissu

Darius Thompson

Danilo Gallinari

Nicolo Melli

Simone Fontecchio

Giampaolo Ricci

Matteo Spagnolo

Gabriele Procida

Saliou Niang

Momo Diouf

Nikola Akele

Alessandro Pajola

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Amar Alibegovic

Edin Atic

Jusuf Nurkic

Miralem Halilovic

Amar Gegic

Ajdin Penava

Aleksandar Lazic

Adin Vrabac

Adnan Arslanagic

Kenan Kamenjas

John Roberson

Tarik Hrelja

Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted Starting Lineups

Italy

G - Alessandro Pajola | G - Matteo Spagnolo | F - Simone Fontecchio | F - Nicolo Melli | C - Momo Diouf

Bosnia and Herzegovina

G - Amar Gegic | G - Aleksandar Lazic | F - Edin Atic | F - Amar Alibegovic | C - Jusuf Nurkic

Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina will look for the upset win against Italy on Sunday. The Blues are no longer a European powerhouse, but they still have a better shot at beating The Dragons. The prediction is a win for Italy to inch closer to qualifying for the Round of 16.

