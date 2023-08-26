Italy vs Dominican Republic Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

On Sunday, August 27, Italy and the Dominican Republic will play their second group game of the FIBA World Cup's opening stage. Both teams secured a win in their opening contest and will be looking to strengthen their chances of progressing out of their group as the first seed.

Italy is undefeated since the start of this summer's international play, having won all their tune-up games along with their August 25 contest against Angola. The Dominican Republic, however, has won two of its five international contests this summer, with their win over the Philippines giving them an ideal start to the FIBA World Cup.

Given their undefeated start to the summer, the Italian national team will enter their game against the Dominican Republic as favorites on Sunday.

Italy's FIBA World Cup roster

Marco Spissu

Nico Mannion

Stefano Tonut

Nicolo Melli

Simone Fontecchio

Giampaolo Ricci

Matteo Spagnolo

Guglielmo Caruso

Achille Polonara

Mouhamet Diouf

Riccardo Visconti

Luca Severini

Gabriele Procida

Tomas Woldetensae

Alessandro Pajola

Luigi Datome

Dominican Republic's FIBA World Cup roster

Angel Delgado

Andres Feliz

LJ Figueroa

Victor Liz

Rigoberto Mendoza

Jean Montero

Antonio Pena

Lester Quinones

Gelvis Solano

Gerardo Suero

Karl-Anthony Towns

Eloy Vargas

Italy vs. Dominican Republic FIBA World Cup Odds

Moneyline: Italy (4/1) vs. Dominican Republic (15/8)

Italy (4/1) vs. Dominican Republic (15/8) Spread: Italy (-5.5) vs. Dominican Republic (+5.5)

Italy (-5.5) vs. Dominican Republic (+5.5) Over: 169.5 (5/6)

169.5 (5/6) Under: 169.5 (5/6)

Italy vs. Dominican Republic: Prediction

Italy are seen as the clear-cut favorites heading into their game against the Dominican Republic. However, Karl-Anthony Towns will be the best player on the floor, which gives the Dominican Republic a chance of winning their upcoming game.

While Italy's team boasts multiple high-level EuroLeague talents, they don't have any NBA players to call upon, and that could hurt them when facing a genuine All-Star such as Towns. Nevertheless, the Dominican Republic's roster is top-heavy and doesn't boast the strength in depth that Italy does.

With this in mind, Italy deserves their title as favorites for their upcoming game, but Town's presence will ensure the game is closer than some may want to believe.

Italy vs. Dominican Republic: Players to watch

Simone Fontecchio and Stefano Tonut will be the two featured offensive players for Italy, with both scoring double-digits in the nation's opening group game. Achille Polonara will be the player tasked with making an impact on the glass after showing some strength on the boards with seven rebounds against Angola.

For the Dominican Republic, Karl-Anthony Towns is their crown jewel and will get all the touches he wants, wherever he wants them. Lester Quinones, a two-way player for the Golden State Warriors, will also get an opportunity to shine. While Victor Liz has shown an ability to score points in bunches.

