Italy vs Dominican Republic FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Italy vs. the Dominican Republic will see Western conference players Karl Anthony-Towns and Simone Fontecchio clash on Sunday.

The 1999 champions take on the 2011 bronze medallists in the Philippines, playing in the Quezon, Araneta Coliseum.

After the first round of games, the countries from Group A will look to bolster their qualification hopes.

Italy vs. Dominican Republic: Game details

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Quezon, Araneta Coliseum, The Philippines

Karl Anthony-Towns will look to dominate Fontecchio in the second round, with both teams eyeing that top spot. Towns will aim to continue his rich vein of form, attacking the basket with every opportunity.

The Italians can counter the Dominican attack with their 3-point shooting to cover up for their lack of a strong center to mark Towns.

Where to Watch

The game will stream on ESPN+, which requires a subscription. The streaming platform costs $9.99 per month.

The game will also be available with an account on FIBA’s official streaming platform, Courtside 1891. One Sports+ will carry the game in the host nation.

How did Italy and the Dominican Republic fare in their first games?

Both Italy and the Dominican Republic won their first games, with Italy beating Angola and DR beating one of the host nations, the Philippines.

The Italians had a splendid first-round showing, with them comfortably beating their opponents 81-67.

KAT led his country to a victory in a tight game against another Utah Jazz player, Jordan Clarkson, with both of them bringing their A games. The first-round match-up was much tighter, with the North American country edging it 87-81.

What to expect in the game?

The run-in for the top spot in Group A is going to be hectic, with this game the showstopper.

The Italians are capable defenders, who can protect the rim, as well as strip the ball away from their opponents. They recorded 6 blocks and 5 steals in their first game of the tournament, but they pale in comparison to DR's 11 steals and 3 blocks, with Victor Liz contributing heavily on the defensive end with 4 steals.

This game will be one of the hardest-fought games in the tournament, with the result being the position at the top of Group A for either team.

