Italy vs Puerto Rico Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Italy and Puerto Rico will battle in an all-important Group I game on September 3 with a spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals at stake.

Both sides have proven that they are deserving of a spot in the championship round and can only be expected to deliver in the big game.

Italy has been steady, led by Utah Jazz player Simone Fontecchio, who is averaging 20 points in their four games so far, to go along with 5.3 rebounds and two assists. Backstopping him are guard Marco Spissu (12.3 ppg and 5.5 apg) and Stefano Tonut (10.5 ppg).

The Azzurri padded their push for a quarterfinal spot in their last game with a gutsy come-from-behind win over Serbia, 78-76, depriving Serbia outright entry to the last 8.

Puerto Rico, for its part, also remained in contention for the quarterfinals by securing a big win over Dominican Republic, 102-97, on Friday, stopping Dominicana’s direct march to the quarters. It has been a balanced attack for Puerto Rico in the tournament, with six players averaging double-digits in scoring led by Tremont Waters’ 21.8 points.

Italy vs Puerto Rico 2023 FIBA World Cup preview

Puerto Rico at the 2023 FIBA World Cup (FIBA)

Italy and Puerto Rico have met seven times in FIBA competitions previously with the former taking the last six.

It is highly likely that it extends its winning streak over Puerto Rico to seven owing to how it has been severely tested in this tournament and performed quite well. Fontecchio has been a solid leader and will continue to be the focal point of Italy’s attack.

Puerto Rico has done well by showing balance in its game and it would serve it in good stead in the all-important game against Italy if it continues such tack.

Italy vs Puerto Rico predictions and odds

Italy at the 2023 FIBA World Cup (FIBA)

We should take No. 10-ranked Italy to win this game for being the more battle-tested squad between the two squads. The Azzurri play better on both ends and it would prove to be the difference.

Puerto Rico is a quality opponent no doubt and should still give Italy a run for its money. It would help its cause if it makes the game close and give the team a chance to snatch a win.

Australia vs Georgia Odds

Italy vs Puerto Rico 1×2: 1.28 / 3.64

Handicap -7.5 / +7.5: 1.8 / 1.97

Italy FIBA World Cup roster

· Marco Spissu

· Stefano Tonut

· Nicolo Melli

· Simone Fontecchio

· Giampaolo Ricci

· Matteo Spagnolo

· Achille Polonara

· Mouhamet Diouf

· Luca Severini

· Gabrielle Procida

· Alessandro Pajola

· Luigi Datome

Puerto Rico FIBA World Cup roster

· John Holland

· Isaiah Pineiro

· George Conditt

· Jordan Howard

· Stephen Thompson Jr.

· Aleem Ford

· Justin Reyes

· Ismael Romero

· Christopher Ortiz

· Arnaldo Toro Barea

· Tremont Waters

· Ethan Thompson

