Italy vs Puerto Rico FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

On Sunday, September 3, Italy and Puerto Rico will meet in an important Group I game, with the winner securing a position in the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals.

Prior to the game, the Azzurri had won back-to-back games, the most recent of which was a remarkable come-from-behind triumph over Serbia, 78-76. Puerto Rico has also won its last two games, defeating China 107-89 and the Dominican Republic 102-97.

So far in the tournament, Italy and Puerto Rico have been among the consistent teams and have positioned themselves well to go deeper in the tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Italy vs. Puerto Rico FIBA World Cup game details

· Date: September 3

· Time: 4:00 p.m. (GMT+8)

· Venue: Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Italy and Puerto Rico are playing in a tightly contested group, along with Serbia and the Dominican Republic, with all the teams sporting identical 3-1 record heading into the final day of group play.

Italy's FIBA World Cup roster

· Marco Spissu

· Stefano Tonut

· Nicolo Melli

· Simone Fontecchio

· Giampaolo Ricci

· Matteo Spagnolo

· Achille Polonara

· Mouhamet Diouf

· Luca Severini

· Gabrielle Procida

· Alessandro Pajola

· Luigi Datome

Puerto Rico's FIBA World Cup roster

· John Holland

· Isaiah Pineiro

· George Conditt

· Jordan Howard

· Stephen Thompson Jr.

· Aleem Ford

· Justin Reyes

· Ismael Romero

· Christopher Ortiz

· Arnaldo Toro Barea

· Tremont Waters

· Ethan Thompson

Where to watch Italy vs Puerto Rico FIBA World Cup 2023 match

You can stream the game between Italy and Puerto Rico live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)