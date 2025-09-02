Italy vs Spain Prediction and Preview - Sept. 2 | EuroBasket 2025 

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 02, 2025 10:30 GMT
Italy vs Spain Prediction and Preview - Sept. 2 | EuroBasket 2025
Italy vs Spain Prediction and Preview - Sept. 2 | EuroBasket 2025 - Images via Getty

Italy continues its 2025 EuroBasket campaign on Tuesday against defending champions Spain. They’ve won their last two Group C games, after losing 75-66 on opening day to Greece. Their last game was the 96-79 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Sunday.

Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio recorded 39 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Marco Spissu added 14 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Spain, on the other hand, since losing its opening game 83-69 to Georgia, have won its last two. Their last game was on Sunday, winning 91-47 against Cyprus. Willy Hernangomez recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Memphis Grizzlies center Santi Adama added eight points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Italy vs Spain Preview, Lineups and Prediction

The Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Cyprus will host the showdown, which starts at 9:30 p.m. local time and 2:30 p.m. ET. Courtside 1891 will also stream the game live via a paid subscription.

Moneyline: ITA (-146) vs. ESP (+114)

Spread: ITA (-2.5) vs ESP (+2.5)

Total: ITA o154.5 (-115) vs. ESP u154.5 (-111)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Game Preview

Italy recovered from its opening game loss and has won two consecutive games. Their most recent victory came against Bosnia and Herzegovina which saw Fontecchio explode for a EuroBasket single-game scoring record of 39 points. Italy currently sits at 2–1 in Group C and will look to build on back-to-back wins to secure advancement to the next round.

Spain finds itself in a similar position to Italy. With identical records and a chance to keep momentum going, a win against the Italians will give it an opportunity to show other teams in the competition that its ready to defend its title.

Team lineups

ITA

  • Marco Spissu
  • Darius Thompson
  • Danilo Gallinari
  • Nicolo Melli
  • Simone Fontecchio
  • Giampaolo Ricci
  • Matteo Spagnolo
  • Gabriele Procida
  • Saliou Niang
  • Momo Diouf
  • Nikola Akele
  • Alessandro Pajola

ESP

  • Josep Puerto
  • Sergio De Larrea
  • Jaime Pradilla
  • Mario Saint-Supery
  • Xabi Lopez-Arostegui
  • Santi Aldama
  • Dario Brizuela
  • Willy Hernangomez
  • Santi Yusta
  • Juancho Hernangomez
  • Joel Parra
  • Yankuba Sima
Italy vs Spain Prediction

The bookmakers predict Italy to come out victorious against Spain. However, Spain needs this win to prove that it is still the team to beat.

Expect a closely contested game, but Spain to win by the closest of margins.

