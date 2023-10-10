"Iverson came in here thinking he was Jumanji": Dennis Rodman once called out 'The Answer' for shooting too much against the Bulls

Dennis Rodman wasn't pleased with Philadelphia 76ers' star Allen Iverson after the rookie played the Chicago Bulls in 1996.

In his post-game interview, the forward lambasted 'The Answer's attitude that he could get shoot his way through a crack Bulls defensive unit. Rodman minced no words after Chicago's blowout 115-86 win against Philly.

Speaking to The Baltimore Sum, Rodman expressed his displeasure after watching Iverson attempt shots relentlessly and had some harsh words for the guard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Iverson came in there thinking he was Jumanji and was going to control the whole forest and the wilderness."

The game saw Iverson take on a powerhouse Bulls unit comprising Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Rodman on Nov. 2, 1996.

He ended his day on a forgettable note, shooting 4-of-13 from the field and 3-of-8 from the 3-point range, scoring 15 points. Adding to his woes were five turnovers. To top it all, Iverson even talked smack to Chicago's 'Big 3', which further ticked off Rodman.

When the two teams met again a month later on Dec. 21, 1996, Iverson had a better outing, dishing out 32 points, four rebounds and four assists. However, it was the Bulls once again who walked away with a win, a 111-105 verdict.

This time, tempers flared as both Rodman and Iverson came close to trading punches, leading the former to rip into the rookie again.

Dennis Rodman and Allen Iverson had to be separated after they almost got into a brawl

Not the one to take down a stare or a slight, Allen Iverson was ready to charge Dennis Rodman after the latter took on the rookie during their Dec. 21 skirmish.

One of the clips from Iverson's rookie year showed how he was set to take on Rodman. He went at him after the Bulls star had whacked him on the head when they went for a rebound.

That enraged Iverson who barreled his way to the forward, who didn't show signs of backing off either. The duo had to be separated by teammates.

Iverson became a folk hero in Philadelphia after his rookie season. The 76ers drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick in 1996, and 'The Answer' went on to become the MVP with them.

While he had his fair share of brickbats, some coming from Dennis Rodman, Iverson had an incredible rookie season, averaging 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 76 games.