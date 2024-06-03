Jaime Jaquez Jr. gushes over 'dancing partner' girlfriend Dominique Ruotolo as he shares loved-up snaps

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat's season came to an end after the Boston Celtics defeated them in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Despite the disappointing loss, the Heat players got some time off away from basketball.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. used it to spend some time with his loved ones. He uploaded some photos in a story on his official Instagram account. In those photos, the Heat player can be seen dancing with a beautiful lady who he addressed as his dancing partner. The lady in the picture was none other than the track athlete Dominique Ruotolo.

Jamie Jaquez Jr. story with 'Danicing Partner' Dominique Ruotolo (Credits: @trippplej/Instagram)

Jaime and Dominique have been in a relationship for almost a year now. They met as students at the University of Southern California. Jaquez even brought Ruotolo as his date to the 14th Annual Miami Heat Gala.

The Miami Heat star turned 23 earlier this year and Ruotlo posted a warm message on the occasion. She put up a story on her Instagram account with a loving message.

"Happy Birthday to my love. Literally my best friend and the best human I’ve ever met. luh u tons. My Goldie locks & pooks."

Both Jaime and Dominique are quite open about their relationship and frequently post about each other on their stories. They are often seen spending time together in public as well.

Who is Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend Dominique Ruotolo?

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend Dominique Ruotolo is a rising track athlete. She is quite popular, with over 19,000 followers on her official Instagram account. She was born to Aurelie and Frank Ruotolo and is one of six children. She is 24 years old and had initially attended the University of Oregon after graduating from high school.

Later on, she transferred to the University of Southern California where she earned name and fame as a 2022 All-American and a contender in the World Championship, and even made it to the Olympic trial qualifiers. Dominique has won a Pac-12 championship and a bronze medal in the 2017 USA U20. She specializes in long, triple, and high jumps and aims to continue her career in the field of track sports even after graduating.

She and Jaime Jaquez Jr. make a great power couple, while one makes a name for herself on the track the other makes headlines with his plays in the biggest basketball league in the world.