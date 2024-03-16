Jake Paul highlights Luka Doncic’s erratic trait that sets him apart

American YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul highlighted an erratic trait of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. On the Thanalysis Show, a podcast hosted by Milwaukee Bucks player Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jake pointed out Doncic's in-game trait, wherein he is seen talking back to the crowd during games.

"I like when the people get into fights, that should be a part of sports.," Jake said.

"Watching Luka, I like when he talks sh*t to the people in the crowd. He's like f**cking pointing at, like a mom, who said he was going to miss and he's like, 'F**k, yeah'. That's the type of sh*t I like."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Being the high-caliber star that he is, Luka Doncic is often met with bitter reactions from the opposing teams' fans during games. Watch one such incident here:

Though the five-time NBA All-Star does talk back sometimes, he more often than not chooses to silence the away crowd with his shushing performances on the court.

Luka Doncic's performance this season

Doncic is having his best season and is a strong contender for MVP. He is virtually averaging a triple-double this season, putting in an outstanding effort practically every other night for the Dallas Mavericks.

He is averaging 34.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.4% from the field, including 37.8% from beyond the arc this season.

Moreover, with the regular season coming to a close, he has amplified his performance even further in recent games.

The four-time All-NBA player is averaging a triple-double with 35.2 points, 10.6 assists and 10.0 rebounds in his last 25 games to lead the Mavericks' effort to stay out of the play-in tournament and secure a playoff spot in the tightly contested Western Conference.

However, the weight of carrying his team seems to have gotten the better of him. He suffered a hamstring injury against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. He left the court during the fourth quarter of the matchup and was also ruled out against the OKC Thunder on Thursday.

The Dallas Mavericks (38-29) are currently eighth in the Western Conference, having won five of their last 10 games. They lost their previous game to the Thunder 126-119 on Thursday, with their star player out for the game.

Luka Doncic's status will be re-evaluated prior to the Mavericks matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.