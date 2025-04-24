Jalen Brunson vs Ausar Thompson: Head-to-head matchup explored ahead of massive Game 3 | 2025 NBA Playoffs

Jalen Brunson has been the leader for the New York Knicks since he first took the court in Madison Square Garden in a Knicks jersey. New York will need him to be at his best against the Detroit Pistons in Game 3 of their first round series. After losing Game 2 at home, Brunson and the Knicks needs to win Game 3 to re-take home-court advantage.

On Detroit's side of the series, they are riding momentum as they prepare to host their first playoff game since 2019 against the Milwaukee Bucks. They are riding high after winning Game 2, but J.B. Bickerstaff hasn't answered the biggest question of the series for the Pistons; how do they limit Jalen Brunson? For the third time in three games, Ausar Thompson is expected to draw the matchup.

Ausar, similar to his brother Amen, is one of the best pure athletes in the league. Both of the Thompson twins have developed into premier defenders in just two seasons at the professional level, and both are expected to stop one of the best point guards in the game in their first round series. However, Amen has had more success against Steph Curry than Ausar has had against Jalen Brunson.

Ausar Thompson v. Jalen Brunson: consistent foul trouble

Ausar Thompson is a great defender who has taken on the toughest defensive assignment all season for the Detroit Pistons. He has performed admirably in the role, but has had trouble keeping himself out of foul trouble throughout the season. Thompson averages 2.8 fouls per game throughout his career, but has had 12 games in which he committed five or more fouls.

In two games against Jalen Brunson in the playoffs, Thompson has committed 11 fouls, forcing J.B. Bickerstaff to keep his best defender on the bench for extended stretches of the game. Brunson has shot more than 10 free throws in each game as well, helping him to get into a rhythm as a scorer in each game. The Knicks point guard is one of the most frustrating matchups in the league.

Heading into Game 3, Bickerstaff is relying on Thompson to play more disciplined defense and stay on the court for longer stretches. The rest of the defenders on the Pistons' roster aren't nearly as good as Ausar, leaving them vulnerable to scoring flurries from Brunson. The All-NBA guard has made the most of the time when Thompson sits, dominating Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley.

Ausar Thompson v. Jalen Brunson: head-to-head record

The matchup between Ausar Thompson and Jalen Brunson has been close since Thompson joined the league last year. He is 3-3 against Brunson in his career, but the All-Star point guard has had his way offensively. Brunson averages 32.3 points per game against Thompson, well above his season average. The story has been the same in the postseason, with Brunson scoring 34 or more in both games.

J.B. Bickerstaff may experiment with new strategies in Game 3 when it comes to guarding Brunson, but Game 2 might have hinted at the solution. Brunson is an excellent scorer, but he is the sole creator for a New York Knicks team that struggles mightily offensively without him.

If the Pistons continue forcing Jalen Brunson to have to work for his shots over the majority of the shot clock each possession, Brunson might resort to taking more shots himself instead of involving his teammates. He had success in Game 2, but outside of him, the Knicks were quiet outside of 19 points from Mikal Bridges.

The series between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons has all the makings for a long series, but how Ausar Thompson approaches guarding Jalen Brunson in Game 3 could tilt the series. The defensive strategy deployed by Bickerstaff is one of the biggest things to look for as both teams look to gain the upper hand in the series.

