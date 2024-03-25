Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele labels herself 'Samba Mama' after rocking $90 Sambas Classics at Rockets game

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, took to Instagram to label herself "Samba Mama." She posted photos of her rocking the Adidas Samba Classic shoes at the Rockets' matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The shoes are listed at $90 on the brand's official website.

'"Samba Mama," Michele captioned her post.

With Draya Michele cheering from courtside, Jalen Green erupted for a 41-point performance to lead the Rockets to victory against the Jazz 147-119. He also added four rebounds, four assists and one steal to his tally on Saturday.

Michele is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and announced the news of her soon-to-come baby on International Women's Day (March 8).

While Michele announced her pregnancy over two weeks ago, Green discussed it in an interview after the Houston Rockets' blowout win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, in which he matched his career-high 42 points.

When asked what has driven him to be exceptional in recent games, putting up some of his best performances, the Rockets guard mentioned his "family" and his "baby." Though Jalen Green did not mention Michele by name, he acknowledged both his unborn child and the mother.

With Green's career soaring and their anticipation for their baby's arrival building, the couple seems to be embracing their journey together.

Jalen Green determined to lead the Houston Rockets to a play-in spot

Jalen Green has been spectacular in the Rockets' recent games and has been a major factor in their eight-win hot streak as they slowly inch closer to making the play-in tournament this season.

After matching his career-high 42 points to lead the Rockets to victory against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Green spoke to reporters about the Rockets' chase for a spot in the post-season:

"It was a good feeling," Green said, "it shows that the work is working, but that's not important. We are chasing a goal into the playoffs and Play-In Tournament. I am going to keep putting my head down and keep working."

In the past 10 games, Green has averaged 27.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists to lead Houston to nine wins. The Rockets are 35-35, 11th in the Western Conference and are fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament.

With 12 games left in the regular season, the Rockets are one game behind the Golden State Warriors who are currently tenth in the Western Conference. They will look to keep their hot streak alive when they face the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland on Monday.