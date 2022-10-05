"I do think this is an elite year for Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat" - NBA analyst believes Sixth Man of the Year will have a breakthrough year, explains why Miami extended his multi-million dollar contract

Tyler Herro was the Sixth Man of the Year during the 2021-2022 season. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Despite only starting 10 games, he led the Miami Heat in total minutes. This offseason, Herro was rewarded with a four-year, $130 million contract extension.

Former NBA player and current analyst Jalen Rose believes that Herro is deserving of the payday and will continue to improve his game this season.

Speaking on Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Tyler Herro's new contract, stating:

"I think this is an example of why it's true money in the game these days. There are a lot of people that [will] look back at this deal... '4 for 130' for a guy that hasn't been called on to be the team's first or second best player. He has been Sixth Man of the Year. He dealt with some injuries last year in the playoffs, but his game is ascending."

Rose added:

I do think he deserves his dollars. I do love his game, and like you said, he's going to continue to grow into his body. I think as he gets a little bit stronger and he's able to play through contact, that's going to enhance what he's able to do. But I do think this is an elite year for Tyler Herro with the Miami Heat.

It remains to be seen if Herro will enter the starting lineup or remain as the sixth man. His new contract, however, ensures that he will remain with the Heat for the foreseeable future.

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat's salary situation

Following Tyler Herro's contract extension, the Miami Heat's salary situation looks bleak. While the team is currently set up to compete, they will begin the 2023-2024 season with over $150 million committed to five players.

Outside of Jimmy Butler, it's questionable whether any of the Heat's other players are true stars. Butler and Kyle Lowry will be 34 and 37, respectively, when the 2023-2024 season kicks off. You have to wonder how long the Heat's core can remain competitive with their age. While Miami's front office has always shown an ability to improve the roster, it may be difficult going forward.

The Heat open their 2022-23 season against the Chicago Bulls on October 19.

