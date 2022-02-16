Jalen Rose reveals his personal text to Draymond Green: “All I said is ‘they miss you like crazy’”

Draymond Green's Golden State Warriors were met with a disappointing 119-104 loss to the LA Clippers on Monday night. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby reacted to the game on “NBA on ESPN” with both highlighting how much the Warriors missed their big man.

Draymond Green is missed by his teammates

After watching the clips of the Warriors' loss, David Jacoby said:

“You know what this turns into for me: Draymond Green appreciation Day. All of this is Draymond Green appreciation. When he’s out there and he’s got the 7, 6 and 7 stat line, and you didn’t watch the game, you don’t really understand until he’s gone how important he really is to this team.”

Green has never been one to have insanely high statistical lines, as his career averages are 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. But what lies in Green’s greatness is his ability to create space for Steph Curry to shoot.

Green contributes greatly on defense as well, patching the areas where the Warriors are lacking. Green’s ability to play as such a legendary support player is responsibility at its finest. He has notably discredited caring about his stat line because he has more to offer.

Curry and Klay Thompson have been cooking from all ends of the court for the entirety of their time together. Green’s ability to read the play and insert himself into the role needed, instead of attempting to make shots himself, speaks volumes for the sacrifices he makes to win.

In the segment, Jalen Rose read his text message to Green aloud. Rose texted Green this message:

“They miss you crazily fam.”

The Golden State Warriors definitely miss Green, as Curry had a notably difficult January. Jacoby said Curry’s bad month was due in part to Green’s absence:

“It’s not a coincidence that Draymond Green wasn’t playing and Steph Curry had one of the worst months of his career in January. It’s not a coincidence that the team that was one, two with the Suns in the Western Conference standings is no longer because Draymond is not playing.”

In January, Curry averaged 22.3 points, 7.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 15 games. Statistics like these are still wonderful contributions, but the scoring average is lower than what Curry usually dishes out. This season, Curry is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 53 games.

Jacoby said it was a nice way to finally show Green his appreciation:

“But it is a nice way for him to get his flowers. To see just how important he is to the win and loss record.”

Though he gets respect from his teammates, Green is not often regarded as a star player. Draymond is a legendary supporting role player, and it is nice to see him get recognition for exactly that.

Rose ended the conversation by highlighting Green’s ability to play support and create the open space needed.

“And the playmaking ability you mentioned when Steph struggles. It's not that Steph isn’t the greatest shooter we have ever seen; it’s that his shot quality is different without Draymond on the floor.”

Bleacher Report's Andrew Bailey provided some Green-Curry stats to help create a better idea of them together as opposed to apart.

Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey



Stephen Curry with Draymond on the floor: 28.3 points per 75 possessions, 43.4 3P%, 60.6 eFG%, 65.0 TS%



Curry on, Green off: 28.5 points per 75 possessions, 38.1 3P%, 54.5 eFG%, 59.8 TS% Stan Van Gundy @realStanVG Admittedly small sample size but over the last 2 seasons Steph Curry has played 91 games with Draymond Green — 30.5 points, 21.4 FGA, 12.9 3A, .465 FG%, .414 3%. He’s played 14 games without Green — 24.8 points, 19 FGA, 11.6 3A, .406 FG%, .344 3%. Admittedly small sample size but over the last 2 seasons Steph Curry has played 91 games with Draymond Green — 30.5 points, 21.4 FGA, 12.9 3A, .465 FG%, .414 3%. He’s played 14 games without Green — 24.8 points, 19 FGA, 11.6 3A, .406 FG%, .344 3%. Drawing this out a bit. Since Draymond Green became a full-time starter ahead of 2014-15...Stephen Curry with Draymond on the floor: 28.3 points per 75 possessions, 43.4 3P%, 60.6 eFG%, 65.0 TS%Curry on, Green off: 28.5 points per 75 possessions, 38.1 3P%, 54.5 eFG%, 59.8 TS% twitter.com/realStanVG/sta… Drawing this out a bit. Since Draymond Green became a full-time starter ahead of 2014-15...Stephen Curry with Draymond on the floor: 28.3 points per 75 possessions, 43.4 3P%, 60.6 eFG%, 65.0 TS%Curry on, Green off: 28.5 points per 75 possessions, 38.1 3P%, 54.5 eFG%, 59.8 TS% twitter.com/realStanVG/sta…

It's obvious Green is wonderful supporting Curry. Fortunately, the team gained Thompson back from his injury, helping to patch over Draymond’s time out. After all, the Warriors (42-16) still stand second in the Western Conference. Green’s absence is noted but has yet to affect their overall standing.

