Jalen Suggs Injury Update: Latest on Magic guard's status for Game 3 vs Cavaliers (April 25)

The Orlando Magic have listed guard Jalen Suggs as available for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference’s first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

Jalen Suggs injury update

Coach Jamahl Mosley provided an update that Suggs is improving, and earlier reports have suggested that the guard is expected to be available for Game 3 on Thursday against the Cavaliers.

What happened to Jalen Suggs?

Game 2 between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers saw an unforeseen interruption when Jalen Suggs required assistance off the court. He encountered an apparent knee injury midway through the first period and proceeded to the locker room.

While defending, Suggs attempted to seize the ball from Donovan Mitchell, who was advancing towards the basket. Mitchell unexpectedly shifted direction towards the area from which the Orlando guard had come (left elbow), catching him off guard, resulting in his knee colliding with the left leg of the Cavs star.

Following the collision, Suggs fell to the floor and immediately clutched his knee in agony.

The game was halted to address the situation, and the guard was subsequently escorted off the court. Suggs' participation was limited to just eight minutes, where he managed three rebounds.

Despite being diagnosed with a calf strain, Suggs returned to the floor at the start of the second half and started the third quarter.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic?

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference's first-round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic commences at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando.

Local viewers can catch the action on Bally Sports Florida for home coverage and Bally Sports Ohio for away coverage. It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access.

Orlando's offense continued to face challenges, with two starters committing at least six turnovers, and the bench contributing fewer than 20 points.

Despite a sluggish start in the first quarter, Orlando was unable to recover from a 12-point deficit. Paolo Banchero led the team with 21 points, while Gary Harris added four 3-pointers.

The Magic have been averaging 109.8 points per game, ranking 27th in the league. While offense hasn't been their strong suit this season, consecutive games without reaching the century mark is insufficient to succeed in the playoffs.

