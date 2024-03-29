Jamal Murray Injury Update: Latest on defending champion's status against Timberwolves (March 29)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for the upcoming marquee contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, which marks their third meeting this seaosn with the series tied 1-1.

Denver (51-22) holds the top spot in the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets' defensive prowess is evident as they allow an average of 109.9 points per game, placing them seventh in the league. Their defensive rating stands at 113.6, securing them the 10th rank.

The team is averaging 114.6 points per game, placing them 14th overall. However, Denver shines with an offensive rating of 118.4, which places them seventh in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After suffering a 104-97 defeat at home to the Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets found themselves regrouping. Despite the loss, Nikola Jokic showcased his prowess with a double-double of 22 points and 10 assists. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 18 points, alongside Aaron Gordon's 18 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's 13 points.

Jamal Murray injury update

With a three-game absence due to right knee inflammation, Murray's availability for Friday's game remains uncertain, likely pending a game-time decision.

In his absence, Reggie Jackson is expected to maintain his starting role at point guard, while Collin Gillespie is poised to see extended playing time coming off the bench.

The Nuggets are keenly aware of the importance of heading into the postseason with a fully healthy roster, particularly after recognizing their potential during last year's championship pursuit.

They are exercising caution in not rushing Murray's return, placing priority on the team's overall health rather than solely focusing on securing the top seed.

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Murray suffered a sprained ankle during the Nuggets' win against the Knicks last Thursday, sidelining him for the subsequent three matchups. He was also listed as questionable for the crucial game against Phoenix, but was subsequently downgraded to out.

The injury occurred in the game's final moments as Murray endeavored to push the ball up the court. When faced with a swarm of Knicks defenders closing in on his drive, he attempted to decelerate, but in the process, he lost his balance, resulting in an outward roll of his ankle.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets?

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets will be aired locally on Altitude and Bally Sports North for home and away coverage, with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT.