Jamal Murray Injury Update: Latest on former champion's status against LA Clippers (April 4)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been listed as questionable for the upcoming Western Conference clash against the LA Clippers on Thursday, with the Nuggets leading the series 2-1. The matchup is included in the NBA's five-game slate.

Jamal Murray injury update

Jamal Murray has been tagged as questionable for the past six games, but he hasn't taken to the court yet. Another update may surface following Thursday's shootaround, but should Murray be unable to play, Reggie Jackson is poised to secure another starting opportunity.

Given the recent outings of the Nuggets, it's increasingly likely that Zeke Nnaji and Murray will continue to be absent from the LA matchup.

The Nuggets are acutely cognizant of the significance of entering the postseason with a completely healthy roster, especially after realizing their potential during last year's championship run.

They are proceeding cautiously, refraining from hastening Murray's return and prioritizing the team's overall health over solely aiming for the top seed.

Coach Mike Malone said that he doesn't think Jamal would be away from the court any longer than nine games, giving insight into when the team could potentially target a return for him.

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Jamal Murray sustained a sprained ankle in the Nuggets' victory over the Knicks on March 21, leading to his absence from the following six games. While initially designated as questionable for the previous matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, he was later downgraded to out.

The incident unfolded during the closing moments of the game as Murray sought to advance the ball up the court. Confronted by Knicks defenders converging on his drive, he tried to slow down, yet in doing so, he stumbled, leading to his ankle rolling outward.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers?

The game between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers will tipoff at 10 p.m. EDT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the game set to be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV. Local broadcast services will be available on Altitude 2 for home coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.

The Denver Nuggets secured a 110-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. This victory marked their 17th win in the past 21 games, propelling Denver to the summit of the Western Conference standings.